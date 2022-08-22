Apple employees launch petition after CEO said workers have to return to office three days a week

Apple employees have responded to the company’s call for employees to return to the office at least three days a week next month — with a petition arguing the policy is too restrictive and ignoring their successful shift to remote working during the pandemic. .

The petition is in response to an all-employee memo from CEO Tim Cook, who said last week that employees should come to the office at least three days a week beginning in early September.

Now, employees are trying to maintain their flexible work-from-home arrangements, as it makes them “happier and more productive.”

The company had previously scrapped a similar plan to return employees to its Cupertino office three days a week in May, due to an increase in COVID cases in California.

Apple currently allows all of its 36,000 employees to work remotely — a policy that Cook, 61, has been trying to reverse in recent months.

The company revived those efforts last Monday, advising employees that beginning September 5, they must appear in person at work at least three days a week, including Tuesdays, Thursdays and a third day to be determined by staff.

Needless to say, that post ruffled some feathers of the stalwart Silicon Valley workforce, with a group of employees calling themselves “Apple Together” launching the petition Monday demanding the policy be reviewed.

The petition includes a list of demands, including a plan that allows employees to “work directly with our direct manager to find out what kind of flexible work arrangements are best for each of us and for Apple.”

The petition has so far gathered 232 signatures and is putting pressure on the iPhone maker as the planned start date for the policy approaches.

The call to action, published overnight, begins: “Are you an Apple employee in the office? Not so enthusiastic about the RTO mandate? Sign the petition, let’s stand together.’

It continues: “For the past 2 years, Apple’s former office workers have delivered exceptional work, flexible, both outside and within traditional office environments.

“However, Apple’s leadership recently announced that they want a general return to the office starting the week of September 5 (Labor Day).

“This unified senior leadership mandate does not take into account the unique demands of each position, nor the diversity of individuals,” the petition said.

Organizers went on to cite “many compelling reasons and circumstances” for continuing remote work, citing things like “disabilities (whether visible or not); family care; concerns about safety, health and the environment; financial considerations; to just be happier and more productive.”

It’s not immediately clear early Monday how many of the signatures the petition has gathered belong to verified Apple employees — the only names that could have any influence on the group’s efforts to change Cook’s internal policies.

Apple Together, which identifies itself as a global solidarity union made up of employees from across the company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Apple, meanwhile, has not yet commented on burgeoning opposition to their newly announced policies.

The company joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating return to the office as COVID cases decline.

Earlier in June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked employees to return to the office or leave the company.

Apple began mandating one day a week in the office on April 11 — a requirement that rose to two days on May 2.

Originally, all employees were supposed to be at their desks three days a week on May 23, but that policy was suspended in June.

A survey of Apple employees from April 13-19 found that 67 percent said they were dissatisfied with the return policy. Fortune reported.

Apple CEO Cook, who took control of the company in 2011 after the death of longtime boss Steve Jobs, has been adamant about returning his employees to the office for much of a year, urging a hardware heavy company like Apple physically brings its employees together to design its physical products.

In early March, he wrote to staff to prepare for their return.

“In the coming weeks and months, we have the opportunity to combine the best of what we’ve learned about remote working with the irreplaceable benefits of face-to-face collaboration,” Cook said in the memo, according to Bloomberg.

However, many employees insist that they can do the work remotely as well and don’t want to lose work-life balance.

“Everything happened when we worked from home all day, and now we have to go back to the office, spend two hours in traffic, and hire people to take care of children at home,” a former Apple employee said anonymously. Bloomberg in April: ‘Working from home has so many advantages. Why would we want to go back?’

Employees have also been quick to point out that while they spend their days designing products that enable working from home around the world, they are required to return to an office.

‘We tell all our customers how great our products are for working remotely, but we ourselves can’t use them to work remotely?’ a open letter signed by more than 1,050 Apple employees read.

‘How can we expect our customers to take that seriously? How can we understand the problems of remote working that need to be solved in our products if we don’t live by them?’