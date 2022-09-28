Apple CUTS production of the new iPhone 14 by 6 million units in the second half of 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro, however, has become a popular device with consumers.

The sources said Apple has told its manufacturing partners not to make an additional six million phones this year on top of the 90 million units last year.

Apple shares fell 3.9 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday following news that the tech giant is cutting production of its new iPhone 14 after seeing weaker-than-expected demand.

Sources familiar with the matter said Bloomberg that Apple is giving up an additional six million phones this year on top of the 90 million units that were already produced in 2021.

The lack of enthusiasm among consumers is likely due to price increases for markets outside the US and inflation, leading consumers to stick with their older iPhones instead of buying the latest model.

Users who bought the iPhone 14 have reported various issues with the phone including cellular connection issues, camera shake, and random device restriction while charging.

Apple is seeing low demand for its new iPhone 14 and is cutting production of the phone this year as a result.

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 on September 7th during its ‘Far Out’ event, and while the exterior didn’t change, it included several new features that can detect when you’re in a car accident, track ovulation, and connect to satellite internet.

The device starts at $799 in the US, similar to previous iPhones, but across the Atlantic the phone starts at more than $900.

However, the iPhone 14 Pro is a huge hit and dominated the first week of pre-orders, which may be due to the big upgrades packed into the smartphone.

The Pro has a brighter screen, earning it the best smartphone screen ever, a better camera with up to four times the resolution of its predecessor, and the new Dynamic Island that uses dead space in the smartphone. to house the camera for selfies and Face ID.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to clients last weekend: “iPhone demand remains fairly high for Pro models, but weaker for base models relative to a year ago, with 14 Pro and Pro Max online delivery times to exceed 13”. Pro and Pro Max lead times, offset by shorter lead times for entry-level models.’

The scrapping of plans to ramp up production is said to have caused Apple shares to fall 3.9 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

However, the same cannot be said for Apple’s iPhone 14.

Consumers who opted for the new smartphone reported several problems, one of them with the cellular connection.

The MacRumors forums include several reports discussing the problem.

“I think it’s something with the new iPhones. My signal is usually 1-2 bars at home with a 14 pro, but my brother is on my plan with an iPhone 13 and when it runs out he has all 4 bars. His 13 also gets much better speeds on 5G than I currently do. Hopefully it’s something that will be fixed with an iOS update,” one user shared.

Another drawback is that the iPhone 14 randomly reboots while charging; this was only reported by iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners.

No one knows what is causing the problem, but it happens with MagSafe and Lightning charging.

And the improved iPhone Pro camera is found to sometimes ‘rattle and shake’.

These issues, plus a spike in price, may be enough to deter consumers from trading in their old iPhones for a newer, more expensive version.