Apple confirms the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 to present the iPhone 14

Rumors speculate that the new iPhone will cost 15 percent more than its predecessor.

This could be the event to present the new iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple has confirmed its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 at 1 p.m. ET that is expected to introduce the new iPhone 14, which is also rumored to cost 15 percent more than the current iPhone 13 due to high inflation.

This means that the cost would increase to $1,148.85 and $1,263.85, respectively, however it should be noted that the exact cost has not been released to the public.

The world will learn about the cost during the event, but the invites sent out on Wednesday only shared the date and time, without further details.

Apple typically releases a new smartphone every September, along with an updated watch, so it’s safe to assume the world will get just that.

Rumors about what the new iPhone 14 might feature are flooding the internet, with many pointing to an always-on display that will display a small amount of ‘quickly visible’ information before the screen is unlocked. And others have suggested that the new smartphone will see a 15 percent price increase.

Apple confirmed that its next event will take place on September 7. The company usually introduces the new iPhone around this time of year.

Although Apple is famous for not talking about new releases, here’s what we know from company watchers and iPhone 14 rumors.

As always, the camera is a key focal point for the millions of iPhone users looking to upgrade.

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi KuoThere will be dramatic improvements to the iPhone’s front-facing camera, including better autofocus features.

Additionally, Kuo says that the rear camera will be upgraded to 48-megapixels from the iPhone 12’s 12-megapixel sensor.

However, rumors say that the iPhone 14 could cost 15 percent more than the iPhone 13 (pictured) due to inflation.

Kuo revealed earlier this month that the average sales price of the iPhone 14 lineup as a whole will increase by roughly 15 percent compared to the iPhone 13 lineup.

In the US, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Analyst Ross Young and website 9to5Mac both have said that the new models will be slightly larger in size, with the iPhone 14 Pro running at 6.12′ and the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 6.69′. That compares to 6.06′ and 6.68′ on previous models.

Kuo suggests the biggest change, appearance-wise, is the removal of the notch at the top of the phone.

This area is where Apple houses sensors for things like Face ID, as well as the infrared camera, speaker, microphone, front-facing camera, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

9to5Mac reports that Apple will replace the notch with a new “chip hole” design that will allow the company to have room for the front camera and Face ID hardware, while also increasing the amount of available screen space.

For techies, the iPhone 14 lineups are expected to mark a big change in the way Apple updates processors in models. Analysts expect the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to have the company’s new A16 chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will keep the same A15 chip that’s inside the iPhone 13 lineup.