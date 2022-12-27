Apple chipmaker ramps up 3nm production amid reports of ‘unprecedented’ A16 woes

After reports surfaced that Apple had drastically scaled back features in the A16 chip due to “unprecedented” manufacturing issues, it got a bit of welcome news this week. TSMC is about to start mass production of its new 3nm process technology that will almost certainly be used in the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip.

DigiTimes reports that TSMC will hold a ceremony on Thursday to mark the start of mass production of its new 3nm chip. Apple is expected to use the 3nm process in the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip and may also use it for this year’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

According to TSMC, the 3nm technology offers “up to 70 percent logic density gain, up to 15 percent speed improvement at the same power, and up to 30 percent power reduction at the same speed compared to 5nm technology.” Apple’s, A15, M1, and M2 chips all use TSMC’s 5nm process, while the A16 chip uses TSMC’s so-called 4nm process, which is just an upgraded version of its 5nm technology.

The Information reported last week that “unprecedented” missteps caused Apple to scrap its biggest advancements in the A16 chip, including ray tracing, the high-end effect that allows the GPU to “imitate in real time how the human eye processes light and shadows.” Ray tracing is a key feature of high-end games and graphics cards and would have been one of the first phones to support it.

Apple’s engineers were “too ambitious about adding new features,” the report said, and the chip consumed more power than expected, which would likely have hurt battery life and overheated the device. Consequently, the A16 chip was a minor upgrade over the A15, as Apple was forced to “largely base the A16’s GPU on the design of the chip that was in last year’s iPhone model.”

The 3nm A17 is likely to be a huge leap over the A16 as the new architecture allows Apple to develop a new CPU and GPU with greater speed gains and advanced features. It’s not clear if ray tracing will appear, but the chip is likely to be a major selling point of the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple split its phones into two processor tiers last year, with the iPhone 14 having the A15 and the iPhone 14 Pro having the A16, and is expected to do the same this year.