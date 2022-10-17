Apple/China: suspending plan to use Yangtze chips means more local tech problems   

So much for the long-term strategies. Apple turned on delay plans to use chips from China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies in products such as the iPhone. Washington’s latest crackdown is wiping out years of investment by Chinese tech companies to break into the US market. This bad news could spread.

The timing of the recent US export controls on China’s tech sector couldn’t have been worse. Earlier this month, Apple reportedly completed a complicated process to certify Yangtze’s Nand flash memory for use in iPhones.

This agreement would have given both parties a boost. Yangtze could have become Apple’s main supplier for Nand flash memory for iPhones. Apple is said to have finally diversified its small flash supply chain by purchasing these chips at significantly lower prices than South Korean Samsung and US-based Micron.

Nand flash provided one of the few export prospects for Chinese suppliers. Used to store text, images and music on mobile devices, this type of chip doesn’t require the advanced technology needed to create more sophisticated Dram chips. Chinese chipmakers are years behind rivals like Samsung and TSMC on Dram chips. But at least China could compete on price in the Nand sector.

Beijing has spent more than $100 billion to support the local chip industry, not only in hopes of self-sufficiency, but also to take advantage of the growing global demand for chips. Yangtze Memory is a major beneficiary and has government funds as key stakeholders.

Worse, the latest restrictions prohibit US chip equipment manufacturers from providing services that help Chinese companies produce advanced chips. Yangtze currently uses chip equipment from US-based Applied Materials, KLA and Lam Research.

But the real damage to Chinese tech companies comes from other constraints. US companies may not share designs, technologies, documents or specifications with unapproved Chinese companies. This goes far beyond semiconductors. Expect other Chinese Apple vendors, including display maker BOE and assembler Luxshare, to follow Yangtze’s path soon.