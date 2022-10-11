Apple AirPods, Macbooks and iPads are marked down in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale

Advertisement

Christmas has come early if you are a tech geek. Apple is officially part of Amazon’s first ever First Class Early Access sale, which means huge savings on the latest equipment.

We’ve spotted savings on AirPodsMacBook, iPads and iPhones and important too. a new MacBook Air laptops currently reduced by $200 to $799.

Apple hardly ever sells because their technology is so efficient and life-simplifying that people are willing to pay full price for it. And that only makes seeing and packing more exciting.

These are the best Apple deals to add to your cart today.

The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation and consumes much less power. Suitable for gamers, commuters and business use. With a 13.3-inch Retina display, images come to life with a new level of realism. Store Text, call, stream music and podcasts, use Siri or call for help with Emergency SOS. With mobile, you can do it all without your iPhone around. SE is 2x faster and has a 30% larger screen than Series 3. And safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can help you when you need it. Store Just take them out of the charging case, put them in your ears and they deliver rich, immersive sound. The charging case can be recharged multiple times for up to 24 hours of high-quality listening time. Store

We’ve never seen a 64GB iPad so affordable. The 10.2-inch screen is bright and beautifully defined whether you’re watching content or gaming. A 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and an 8MP rear camera capture ultra-HD photos and are ideal for video calls. And the screen is compatible with Apple Pencil for drawing when you don’t want to type. Store This isn’t just a watch, it’s an entertainment device and health tracker on your wrist, as well as a wallet and communication tool. Read messages, pay for stuff, access your music and track your sleep, heart rate and other health stats. This watch even has temperature readings, allowing women to track their menstrual cycle. Store Designed with a knitted mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit, these look super cool too. Choose from two listening modes. Active noise cancellation blocks out ambient noise, so you can immerse yourself in music. Transparency mode for hearing and communicating with the world around you Store