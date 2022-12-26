Appin Road plane crash: Two pilots killed as Sydney bushfire breaks out on Boxing Day

Two people have died in a plane crash that has caused a forest fire in a dense bush.

Just before 3pm on Monday, emergency services responded to reports of a bushfire near Appin Road and Colliery Road, south-west Sydney.

After an extensive search in the area, the crews located a two-body plane.

They have not yet been formally identified.

Police have established a crime scene and investigations are ongoing.

Fire crews and a NSW Rural Fire Service helicopter are on scene.

Appin Rd has been closed in both directions between M1 Princes Motorway and Colliery Rd and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said witnesses believe the crash could have crashed and started the bushfire.

Motorists needing to travel between the M1 Princes Motorway and the Hume Motorway can use Picton Rd instead.