Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

BALTIMORE (AP) — An appeals court in Maryland on Wednesday refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to release a man who had spent more than 20 years in prison for the murder of a high school student, a case chronicled in the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.

The state court of special appeals has issued its order: a day after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed. had withdrawn in the 1999 murder of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Circuit Court judge Melissa Phinn ruled last month that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have supported Syed’s defense. Phinn ordered Syed’s release from prison and gave prosecutors 30 days to decide whether to try him again or drop the charges.

Lee’s family asked the Court of Special Appeals — Maryland’s Intermediate Court of Appeals — to drop the case and suspend the deadline Phinn set for prosecutors to decide whether to drop the charges. They argued that they were not sufficiently aware of the hearing in which Phinn ruled. A lawyer for Lee’s family said they wanted the judge to hold another hearing that they could attend in person and address the court.

But a panel of three appeals court judges rejected the family’s request in a two-page order. The panel gave Lee’s family 15 days to argue why their appeal is not groundless, as the case against Syed has been dropped.

The office of Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby announced Tuesday that additional DNA testing ruled out Syed as a suspect in Lee’s murder. Syed was released from prison after being held at home with GPS location monitoring, but those restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.

Syed was convicted of strangling Lee, whose body was found buried in a Baltimore park. Syed and Lee were high school students in Baltimore County. Syed has always maintained his innocence.

The first season of the popular podcast “Serial” focused on the murder of the 18-year-old woman and cast doubt on some of the evidence the prosecutors had used to secure Syed’s conviction. The podcast attracted millions of listeners.

