Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered a lower court to review the Biden administration’s program to prevent the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in Texas should reconsider the program after the revisions approved in August. The ruling leaves the future of deferred action for child arrivals in the air, with current DACA recipients protected — for now — but new applicants excluded.

“It is no longer time for Congress and Biden to fulfill their promises to secure permanent protection for Dreamers once and for all, including a path to citizenship,” the advocacy group Families Belong Together said in a statement. People protected by DACA are commonly referred to as “Dreamers,” based on proposals never passed in Congress called the DREAM Act.

Approved by the administration of former President Barack Obama, DACA has gone through a complicated ride through the challenges of federal court.

Texas-based US District Judge Andrew Hanen last year DACA declared illegal. He found that the program was not subject to public notice and comment periods required under the Federal Administrative Procedure Act. But he left the program temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal.

“Current DACA recipients can renew their status and apply for parole, but the ruling continues to block new applicants from getting DACA,” the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, an advocacy group, said in a statement. The organization was among the proponents that Wednesday renewed calls to the Biden administration and Congress to protect DACA recipients.

Wednesday’s ruling by three judges from the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit confirms the judge’s initial finding. But it’s sending the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August. The new rule goes into effect on October 31.

“A district court is in the best position to review the administrative file in the regulatory-making process,” said Priscilla Richman, chief judge of the 5th Circuit, nominated by President George W. Bush. The other panelists were Judges Kurt Engelhardt and James Ho, both appointees to President Donald Trump.

The 453 pages of the new rule are largely technical and represent little substantial change from the 2012 memo created by DACA, but it was subject to public comment as part of a formal rule-making process designed to improve the chances of survival of the legal collection.

In july arguments on the 5th Circuit, the U.S. Department of Justice championed the program, along with the state of New Jersey, immigrant advocacy groups, and a coalition of dozens of powerful corporations, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft. They argued that DACA recipients have grown up to be prolific drivers of the U.S. economy, keeping and creating jobs and spending money.

Texas, joined by eight other Republican states, argued they would be financially harmed and incur hundreds of millions of dollars in health care, education and other costs if immigrants were allowed to stay in the country illegally. They also argued that the White House has overstepped its authority by granting immigration benefits that Congress must decide.

DACA is widely expected to go to the Supreme Court for a third time. in 2016, the Supreme Court at an impasse 4-4 about an expanded DACA and a version of the program for parents of DACA recipients, while retaining a lower court decision to block the benefits. In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled: 5-4 that the Trump administration improperly terminated DACA by failing to follow federal procedures, which allowed it to remain in place.

DACA recipients have become a powerful political force even though they cannot vote, but their efforts to reach a path to citizenship through Congress have repeatedly failed. Any imminent threat of losing work permits and exposing themselves to deportation could pressure Congress to protect them, even as an emergency measure.

The Biden administration disappointed some pro-DACA lawyers with its conservative legal strategy of keeping the age unchanged. DACA receivers must have been in the United States by June 2007, a requirement that is increasingly out of reach. The mean age of a DACA recipient was 28.2 years at the end of March, compared to 23.8 years in September 2017.

At the end of March, 611,270 people were enrolled in DACA, including 494,350 or 81% from Mexico and large numbers from Guatemala, Honduras, Peru and South Korea.

