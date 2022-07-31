Appeal to locate a missing woman, 25, and a two-year-old girl from Noosa

There is great relief after a young woman and toddler who had been missing for two days were found.

The 25-year-old woman and two-year-old girl were seen leaving the Noosa Heads Main Beach area, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, in a white 2013 Mazda BT-50.

The car, which has a black hood, was seen Saturday morning on Devonstone Drive in nearby Cooroibah, but hadn’t been seen since.

Police and the family of the woman and toddler were concerned as the disappearance was described as very unusual.

The woman and two-year-old toddler were last seen driving a white Mazda 4WD with a black hood

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the 25-year-old (pictured) with her family concerned

Police said they found both the woman and the toddler safe and sound on Sunday afternoon and thanked the public for their help.

The alarm described the woman as Caucasian, about 170 cm tall with brown and blond long hair.

She has hazel/brown eyes, a slim build and was last seen in a pink shirt and jeans, with a pink, purple and green tie-dye sweater.

The two-year-old female child, known to the woman, is white and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and diaper