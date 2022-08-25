Appalling moment New Orleans girl, 12, brandishes GUN on classmate after vicious brawl on school bus

<!–

A 12-year-old girl in New Orleans was arrested after a video surfaced of her retrieving a gun after a fight on a school bus — only for her mother to defend her by saying, “She was being bullied.”

The girl had a fight on the bus on Friday, in which she and the girl she was fighting with pulled each other’s hair.

She then allegedly got off the bus, grabbed the gun from a nearby car and banged on the bus door screaming.

When the driver did not open the door for her, she brandished the gun and left the scene of the accident as children on the bus were able to cry in the video shared with WWL.

Her mother, who has not been named, said in the video on social media “she was being bullied, so that’s why she pulled a firearm.”

She says she is proud of her daughter for taking matters into her own hands, saying: ‘If a child is frustrated and is being bullied, she is expected to have help with her self-defense.’

She confirmed her daughter was holding a gun and said ‘it was in her possession and she drew it’. It is not clear who owned the firearm or if it was loaded.

The mother has since deleted the cheeky video defending her daughter, though copies of the clip continue to circulate online.

A shaky video captured moments when a girl was caught fighting on a school bus in New Orleans

The 12-year-old then went and found a gun before returning to the bus and knocking on the door, but the driver refused to let her in

The girl’s mother took to social media after the incident and defended her daughter, saying she would need help with self-defense if she was being bullied

According to police, the New Orleans Police Department responded to the conflict and arrested the girl the same day.

The girl is on trial for aggravated assault for the incident and her mother is charged on principle with aggravated assault and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Akili Academy is run by Crescent City Schools, a charter school operator, and they have released a statement saying they are “shocked by this brutal act of violence that has taken place outside the school campus.”

‘School buses must be safe transport places for our young people. During this incident, the police were called on Friday afternoon and action was taken,” the statement said.

They have also confirmed that the student is currently out of school and they are working with New Orleans Public Schools to take disciplinary action against the student.

New Orleans Public Schools also released a statement about the incident, saying they are “aware of an incident involving a gun and a student from Akili Academy.”

“The school immediately contacted the police and the district has been in touch with the Crescent City Schools leadership about this,” they said.

“Quality education starts with a safe school environment and such incidents that threaten the health and safety of our school families will not be tolerated,” they concluded.