Apocalyptic scenes as at least two people are dead in McKinney fire – California’s largest this year

The largest wildfire recorded in California this year has been fatal as the inferno exploded in size and made its way through Klamath National Forest.

Two people have been found dead in their cars in a driveway in California’s Klamath River town amid the apocalyptic scenes as thousands of homes were evacuated, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue confirmed.

It is believed that the two people who died tragically tried to flee the fast-moving flames.

The looming McKinney fire — which now engulfs 80 square miles of dry tinderbox wildland in the area — has been sparked by gusts of wind and lightning strikes.

Firefighters are working tirelessly to put out the blaze, which started on Friday afternoon – but currently zero percent is under control.

The roaring inferno that threatens animals and homes in California has now become fatal – after two people were found dead in a car in their driveway

The impending fire now engulfs 80 square miles of dry tinderbox wildland in the area as firefighters work tirelessly to calm the inferno

The charred remains of a boat on a trailer can be seen near the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California

Authorities are now trying to protect homes and infrastructure rather than trying to calm the extent of the roaring wildfire.

Intense overhead clouds formed by the inferno, which has been described as a “fire-breathing cloud dragon,” would generate its own thunderstorm — many fear it will spark additional fires.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the blaze intensified.

More to follow…