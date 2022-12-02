Apex Legends’ Wintertide Event is back with some very snazzy Skins

Snow is falling across the Outlands, which can only mean one thing: winter has arrived in Apex Legends, bringing back the seasonal Wintertide event from December 6 – 27.

Not only is it free to play, but Apex Legends is one of the best battle royale games there is. In EA’s hugely popular co-op shooter, you fight your way through maps, not only using weapons, but using your character’s unique abilities to take down enemy teams, achieve a victory and earn juicy cosmetic rewards.

The Wintertide Collection offers a flashy array of 24 new cosmetics and skins that can be purchased for real money or in-game currency if you want to give your Legends a festive makeover, including a new Prestige skin as an incentive to get all the other articles. Finally, and most importantly, the limited capture-the-flag game mode, Winter Express, returns this season.

An ice cold welcome

In EA’s announcement (opens in new tab) of the event, it says the limited edition items pay homage “to winter’s deadliest legends […] designed to instill fear in whoever your prey may be.”

Fans of Legends Bangalore, Crypto, Newcastle, Valkyrie, Gibraltar and Bloodhound should get excited as these cool items are up for grabs. Well purchase. They can be purchased through the game for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, or you can purchase a Wintertide Event Apex Pack instead. The Prestige skin is for Wraith this season, called the Apex Voidshifter, and you only get it for unlocking all other 24 items.

If you want to equip your other Legends, you can also opt for one of the sales packs via the in-game store for some limited edition cosmetic deals. For example, the Synthetic Huntress pack will only cost you 2,500 Apex Coins during the first week of Wintertide.

As for the event itself, Winter Express will be making a grand return. In the three-team capture the flag mode, you must chase the mysterious train and try to get on it before your opponents do, through an icy landscape that sparkles with all things Christmas, while aiming to earn points that all contribute to your event progress for the season

The Event Reward Tracker helps you keep track of your efforts. You can earn up to 1,600 points daily, with challenges refreshing each morning to keep you sharp and crunched for success.

While there isn’t much difference from Wintertide’s past years in terms of the limited Winter Express game mode, all 24 cosmetic items are brand new in Apex Legends. They probably won’t stick around for Wintertide 2023, so be sure to load up between December 6 and December 27 if you don’t want to miss out.