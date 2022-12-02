Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Apex Legends’ Wintertide Event is back with some very snazzy Skins
Tech

Apex Legends’ Wintertide Event is back with some very snazzy Skins

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Apex Legends' Wintertide event is back with some very snazzy skins

Snow is falling across the Outlands, which can only mean one thing: winter has arrived in Apex Legends, bringing back the seasonal Wintertide event from December 6 – 27.

Not only is it free to play, but Apex Legends is one of the best battle royale games there is. In EA’s hugely popular co-op shooter, you fight your way through maps, not only using weapons, but using your character’s unique abilities to take down enemy teams, achieve a victory and earn juicy cosmetic rewards.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Hackers can access your personal information and steal...

Pro-Ject’s stylish white turntable transports me back to...

Pelican Protector Sticker Mount Case For AirTag Review

The Download: circumventing China’s firewall, and using AI...

This digital bundle gives the gift of unlimited...

Meet the Slovenian fitness tracker that won the...

Chinese EV manufacturers report falling November sales as...

Realme GT 3: What we want to see

Sonic Frontiers delivers a delicious taste of the...

Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8 vs SE:...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More