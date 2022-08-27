APCO, Wangaratta: Service station judged best in Asia-Pacific

<!–

A gas station owner has revealed what it takes to become the best servo in the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Victorian man Brett Anderson won the coveted industry title last month for his fuel and convenience gas station in Wangaratta, Victoria.

His APCO 24/7 cafe won The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing ‘Retailer of the Year’ award, alongside thousands of other service stations in the Asia-Pacific region.

In an appearance on the Today Show on Saturday, Mr. Anderson gave an honest answer to the question of how his establishment landed the title.

“To tell you the truth, I’m not sure. We have great food, great service and a great city of Wangaratta.”

The servo owner said focusing on fresh food was one of the reasons for the gong, and told the hosts that old scallops and soggy sausage rolls were not on the menu at the Wangaratta stop.

Gas station owner Brett Anderson (pictured) is the man behind Asia-Pacific’s best service center

Mr Anderson’s APCO servo in Wangaratta has ‘great food, great service and a great city’, which he said gave it the winning edge

Instead, he said all the products in his store were fresh and prepared on site, including fruit salads, chia bowls, sushi, sandwiches, and classic pastry shops.

The food was prepared by chefs who worked around the clock every day and served the starving travelers at all hours of the day.

“We also do a lot of roasts and things like that at night… for the truck drivers,” Mr. Anderson said.

“Service stations are currently evolving and are increasingly about healthy food, good food, good coffee and just making sure people are happy every day. They are all aware of what they eat these days.’

The servo owner then revealed that he had remained committed to his community over the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of closing his shop, he expanded his full-service grocery store to keep the city fed.

So far, Mr. Anderson has added a grocery and cafe to his establishment.