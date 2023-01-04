Apartment sales in Manhattan plummeted at the end of 2022

By Anna Bahney | CNN

It’s almost as if the wild twists and turns in the Manhattan real estate market didn’t happen during the pandemic. Almost.

The frenzy to buy apartments in Manhattan began in 2021 as the city recovered from the worst of the pandemic. But it took a nosedive in late 2022, as the market returned to its pre-pandemic trajectory as sales fell and prices plummeted. The only outlier is that stocks are still slow to get going.

The median price of all Manhattan apartments in the fourth quarter was $1,100,500, down 5.5% from the prior year, according to a report by brokerage firm Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Advisers. This is the first time in the pandemic era that the price has fallen on a year-over-year basis. Still, the median cost of an apartment remains above pre-pandemic prices.

According to Freddie Mac, prices fell 4.7% between the third and fourth quarters as mortgage rates really rose, eventually reaching an average of 7.08% in October and November for a 30-year fixed rate loan.

The bulk of the apartments sold were one-bedroom apartments with an average price of $1,140,000. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment was $2,150,000. Median co-op prices were lower, at $710,000 for a one-bedroom and $1,325,000 for a two-bedroom.

Higher rates and still high house prices cooled demand at the end of last year, causing sales to plummet. Revenue in the fourth quarter was down 28.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The huge drop in sales at the end of 2022 was largely because the year before was such a historical anomaly.

“The Manhattan sales market is moving out of the euphoric market of 2021 and into something closer to normal,” said Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of Miller Samuel.

Another reason for the delay: few apartments coming on the market, he added.

Potential home sellers across the country have become trapped in their current apartments because they have bought or refinanced at ultra-low mortgage rates in recent years and are hesitant to buy at today’s much higher interest rates.

As a result, there were 6,523 listings in Manhattan at the end of the fourth quarter. That is 5% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021, but 15.7% lower than the third quarter of 2022.

“The numbers are essentially pretending the pandemic didn’t happen,” Miller said.

Looking at the market metrics of prices, sales and inventory, both prices and sales are rising at a modest pace from their pre-pandemic levels, with prices rising 10% above 2019 levels and sales 6% higher.

But the stock is down about 2%, which is odd, Miller said.

“This is an unusual situation where the low inventory is the by-product of mortgage rates being slashed to the bottom,” Miller said as he took down the offer. “Normally, you would expect inventory to increase at significant rate growth.”

Looking ahead, neither buyers nor sellers should expect much from the market. Miller calls 2023 “the year of disappointment.”

“Sellers won’t get the prices they got in 2021 and buyers won’t see much improvement in terms of affordability from 2022 onwards,” he said. “Meanwhile, banks are disappointed because their pipeline is getting dusty.”