AP sources: No plan to vote on Commanders owner Dan Snyder

According to three people with knowledge of the agenda, there is no plan to vote on the status of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder at next week’s owners’ meetings in New York.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the conversations are private.

Snyder’s ownership of the team has been a subject of debate for years, amid several scandals and investigations into workplace behavior in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team.

ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that Snyder has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose co-owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The commanders deny the contents of the report. In a statement sent to the AP, a team spokesperson called it categorically untrue "and clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to force the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Holland & Knight, one of the law firms Snyder represents, did not immediately respond to a message requesting a response to the report.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999. He and the organization are currently the subject of an ongoing investigation by the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform and former US Attorney Mary Jo White, who is conducting a new review on behalf of the NFL.

They come on the heels of the league’s first independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm, which found the workplace culture in Washington to be toxic. Snyder and the team were fined $10 million, and the league said he turned over day-to-day operations to his wife Tanya, but no written report of the findings was released.

The lack of a written report prompted Congress to investigate it, and officials invited Snyder and Goodell to testify. Goodell appeared at a public hearing in June. Snyder testified for more than 10 hours in a private statement in July, the transcript of which has yet to be released.

A spokesperson for the commission did not immediately respond to a message requesting an update on the investigation.

The day before Goodell testified, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 29-page memo about the investigation, stating that Snyder sought to discredit those who accused him and other club managers of wrongdoing and sought to undermine Wilkinson’s investigation. to influence.

“ The Committee's investigation also sheds light on the extent of Mr. Snyder's role in creating and fostering the Commanders' toxic workplace," the memo said. “This new evidence suggests that Mr. Snyder’s attempts to influence the Wilkinson investigation may be intended to conceal or infer his own role in this troubling behavior.”

According to the congressional memo, “Snyder “tried to prevent his prosecutors from cooperating with the Wilkinson investigation by sending private investigators to their homes or offering them hush money.”