AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shoving stadium worker

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for pushing a man to the ground as he left the field after Monday night’s loss in Kansas City.

A person familiar with the trial told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league is reviewing Adams’ actions after a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible penalties, including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not made the review public.

NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline.

Kansas City Police Department assault unit detectives are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, said spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday. He gave no timetable, except that it could take more than a few days.

As Adams left the field, he pushed what appeared to be a member of a camera crew to the ground as he entered the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel to the locker room.

“He jumped in front of me when he came off the field. I pushed him a little bit. He landed on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running ahead of me.

“I shouldn’t have reacted that way, but that’s how I reacted. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.