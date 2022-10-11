AP source: NFL to evaluate roughing-the-passer rule

The NFL plans to discuss passer skipping penalties amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.

The person, who is speaking on condition of anonymity as the talks are internal, said rule changes are not expected during the season. The person also said the league has not given officials a guideline to emphasize harsh appeals following the concussion of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

NFL owners meet in New York next week. The league’s Competition Committee – composed of six team owners/executives and four head coaches – makes most of the recommendations for rule changes. Teams can also propose rule changes to be voted on by owners, requiring 24 votes to pass.

One idea, suggested by Chiefs Chris Jones’ defensive tackle Monday night after he was flagged, could be to allow video review of raw calls.

Protecting quarterbacks is a priority for owners, who pay a lot of money for the faces of their franchises. Twenty-five QBs will earn at least $25 million this season.

The dubious call against Jones — the second in two days — nearly cost Kansas City in its 30-29 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs had just scored to narrow their deficit to 17-7 when Jones Raiders quarterback Derek Carr plucked from a deficit just before half-time. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on Carr as he also came up with the ball — replays showed he was clearly loose and Jones recovered nicely — but umpire Carl Cheffers threw a flag to rough up the passer.

“The quarterback is in the bag and he is in a passing stance. He gets full protection from all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing stance,” Cheffers told a pool reporter after the game. “My verdict was that the defender landed on him with his full body weight. The quarterback is protected from attacks with full body weight.”

On Sunday, Falcons Grady Jarrett’s defensive tackle was flagged off by umpire Jerome Boger for a seemingly harmless looting of Tom Brady. The penalty gave the Buccaneers a first deficit and enabled them to clock out on a 21-15 win.

Boger made a similar critical decision a week earlier late in the fourth quarter of the Ravens-Bills game over an action many believed did not warrant a flag.

Boger called another borderline roughing penalty in the Falcons-Buccaneers game when Vita Vea was pushed into Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Roughing the passer is the only rule where umpires are instructed to use caution.

The NFL rulebook notes, “When in doubt about a roughness or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the umpire should always call the passer rough.”

Jones, who has been ticketed nine times in his career for assaulting the passer-by, has a solution.

“We need to be able to judge it in the booth, you know what I mean?” said Jones. “I think that’s the next step for the NFL as a whole. If we’re going to call it such a high penalty, then we have to be able to judge it and be sure, because sometimes appearances can be deceiving.”

The league was already headed in that direction, making pass interference a moot point for a season after a blatant missed error late in the fourth quarter in the 2019 NFC championship cost the New Orleans Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

The experiment failed miserably and the rule was not considered the following year.