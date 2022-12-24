AP Source: Correa’s single topic of conversation with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions about the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to the collapse of their All-Star deal.

The Mets have yet to finalize a $315 million 12-year contract agreed earlier this week. Correa’s ankle injury and surgery in 2014 was a topic of discussion, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as no details were announced. The discussion was first reported by The Athletic.

Correa and the Mets agreed to the deal Wednesday after the Giants would not go through with finalizing a 13-year, $350 million deal due to injury concerns, people familiar with those negotiations said.

The Giants scheduled a press conference Tuesday to announce the deal, then decided to call it off that morning. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, then negotiated the deal with the Mets.

New York owner Steve Cohen confirmed the deal pending a successful physical in a response to the New York Post.

Boras said Thursday after Carlos Rodón’s press conference at Yankees Stadium that Correa had his physical for the Mets that day. ___

