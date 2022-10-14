AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

The NFL has looked at the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive tackle, Grady Jarrett’s disputed ‘roughing-the-passer’ penalty at Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and whether that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Spade penalties are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

Jarrett was flagged for knocking Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday. It looked like Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players got up, but he didn’t make contact.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for harsh penalties that sparked outrage from players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for inciting the passerby are $15,000 for the first offense and $20,000 for the second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat (2, 1fr); spacing: 20px; }

.acf-block-preview .br-related-links-wrapper a { pointer-events: none; cursor: default; text decoration: none; the color black; }