AP journalists honored for courage in documenting Mariupol

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) – Two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press are being honored for their bravery with Colby College’s Lovejoy Award.

Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka continued to cover the Russian invasion after other international journalists left Mariupol, an industrial city on the Sea of ​​Azov. They made a harrowing escape to share their images with the world.

The Liberal Arts Academy honors them with the award, bearing the name of alumnus Elijah Parish Lovejoy, an abolitionist newspaper publisher who was murdered by a mob in 1837 for his anti-slavery articles.

“Just as Elijah Lovejoy risked his life to expose atrocities, Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka knew that showing the world what happened in Mariupol was a matter worthy of the ultimate sacrifice,” said David Greene, president of Mariupol. Colby College in a statement.

Martin Kaiser, chairman of Lovejoy’s selection committee, retired editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and current journalism faculty member at the University of Maryland, said the pair’s sacrifices represented “the definition of courage for journalists.”

“It’s the fastest decision we’ve ever made,” he said of his decade on the selection committee. “The courage these two photographers have shown is what the Lovejoy Award is all about.”

The award was presented Friday at a discussion event led by AP Global Investigations Editor Ron Nixon and Brian Carovillano of NBC News, who was vice president and editor-in-chief of The Associated Press, while Chernov and Maloletka reported from Mauripol.

Chernov and Maloletka, unable to attend the event in person, are the first visual journalists to receive the Lovejoy Prize, which Colby College began awarding in 1952.

Past recipients include a who’s who of American journalism, including Watergate scandal reporter Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, former New York Times reporter James Risen, and former editor Cynthia Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

