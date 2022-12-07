Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News

AOC under ethical investigation in Congress

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The committee issued a brief statement Wednesday with few details about an ongoing investigation.

The Acting Chair and the Acting Ranking Member of the Ethics Committee have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Congressional Ethics Office on June 23, 2022.

‘The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such extension and the name of the matter in question, does not in itself indicate that any violation has occurred, nor does it reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

‘The Committee will announce its course of action on this matter following its organizational meeting and the adoption of the Committee Rules at the 118th Congress. ‘

