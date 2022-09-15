AOC says she ‘fears’ how Rep Higgins treats women after heated altercation with witness

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chided Rep. Clay Higgins and suggested he assaulted women after getting into a heated altercation with a female committee witness.

The Democrat-led House Oversight Committee listened to testimonies at a hearing called “Nurturing the Climate Crisis: Examining Big Oil’s Prices, Profits, and Commitments.”

Ocasio-Cortez, offered an outrageous apology to Raya Salter, founder of the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center, after a tense verbal back and forth with the Louisiana Republican.

AOC said, “I want you to know that in the four years I’ve been on this committee, I’ve never seen members of Congress, Republicans or Democrats, despise a witness as I’ve seen them scorn you today.

“Frankly, men who treat women like this in public, I’m afraid how they treat them in private.

“I would hope someone would apologize, but as I don’t believe they will, I want to apologize to you… people don’t deserve to see that.”

The exchange between Higgins and Salter exploded when he urged her to use petrochemicals.

He said, ‘Everything you have – your clothes, your glasses, the car you are here in, your phone, the table you are sitting at, the chair, the carpet under your feet – all you have are petrochemicals what would you do with that? Tell the world.’

Salter fired back and grew louder as Higgins spoke of her, “If I had that power in the world, I really don’t need that power, because what I would do is ask you sir from Louisiana too search your heart and understand why the EPA knows that toxic petrochemical plants are among the most toxic…”

“I ask you to search your heart and ask your god what you are doing to the black people of Louisiana,” Salter said.

Higgins said, “My good lady, I’m trying, I’m trying to give you the floor, boo.”

Salter, as she grew more emotional, said, “Toxic polluting facilities in the world and killing black people all over Louisiana.”

Higgins yelled, “Okay, then what are you going to do with the products?”

Salter replied, “I ask you to search your heart and ask your God what you are doing to the black people of Louisiana.”

Higgins shot back, “It’s our God.”

The hearing was part of a nearly year-long investigation into whether major oil companies — ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell — have misled the public about their efforts to fight climate change.

Higgins went on to call Salter “young lady” twice.

“I’m going to give this young lady a chance to speak, you may not like it, but America needs to hear it,” he told the rest of the committee.

“You don’t have an answer, young lady, about what to do with petrochemicals, so I’ll continue. What do you do with seagoing ships? What do you do with the maritime industry?’

Salter replied, “Of course we do. We have to get rid of petrochemicals, we have to close the petrochemical facilities in your state and get rid of plastic.”

Higgins said, ‘You’re standing on these grandiose statements, the world won’t turn, the world won’t function, you couldn’t be here!’

Salter shot back, “The only thing that wouldn’t function is the petrochemical industry in your state, sir. If we’re going to talk about the lord, I ask you to search your heart and think about repentance.’

“I will search my heart very soon, I love the planet,” he said.

It comes after last year AOC slammed fellow Democrat Senator Joe Manchin for: “patronize” her by referring to her as a “young lady” as they floundered over his objections to the party’s huge spending bill.

Manchin said, “I don’t know that young lady very well, really. I met her once between sets here, but that’s all. We haven’t had any conversations.’

In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez fired back at the moderate West Virginia Democrat whose vote is crucial in the evenly divided Senate.

“In Washington, I usually know that my power questions come somewhere when the powerful stop referring to me as ‘congress woman’ and instead start referring to me as ‘young lady,'” tweeted the left-wing New York Democrat.

“Imagine if every time someone referred to someone as ‘young lady’, they were asked? [sic] responded by being addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if someone responded with “the old man,” right? Why this kind of weird, patronizing behavior is so accepted is beyond me!’ she added.