AOC says her ‘rapist’ DENIED attacking her and the assault was ‘pivotal’ in running for office

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about being a survivor of sexual assault in an interview published Wednesday, describing the trauma and struggle of confronting the man she said raped her when she began twenty.

She said she didn’t realize it at the time, but the episode was part of what prompted her to go to the office years later.

The Democratic Firebrand is the political cover star of the October issue of GQ.

The 32-year-old ‘Squad’ member gets the full treatment, dressed in a long black dress and posing on the steps of the US Capitol for a photo shoot.

In the revealing cover story, she discusses the misogyny facing high-profile women and why her own presidential ambitions failed to survive her election to Congress.

And she talks about her decision after the fall of Roe v Wade to tell protesters in New York that she was raped at the age of 22 or 23.

“A major trauma that many survivors of abuse deal with is a struggle to be believed,” she said.

“There are aspects that I may never share because of the trauma of having that experience in public.”

It was worth going to the fair, she continued.

“It was someone I was dating who I wasn’t sexually active with who forced himself on me,” she said, adding that things weren’t going well when she confronted him later.

“Insisting on a denial of what happened that happened very, very clearly also aligns with the experiences of other women, friends I’ve had, or just pretending what happened very, very clearly, didn’t happen.” , she said.

“That too is an assertion of power, and so this assertion of power and dominance over others is not limited to the actual physical fact, but how things are treated afterward.”

Later, when she confided in colleagues at the restaurant where she worked, she learned that her experience was not unique.

“It was as if everyone I had worked with had been sexually assaulted,” she said.

The experience, she added, was a factor that propelled her into public service.

“My assault was a pivotal event in the trajectory that led me to run for office,” she said.

‘I can say that afterwards, but of course I didn’t know that at the time.’

AOC was elected a member of Congress in 2018. While victory was anything but a certainty in a liberal New York City neighborhood, her story of reaching that point made her an overnight star.

The former bartender defeated the incumbent Democrat in a primary. Joe Crowley, with his deep-seated supporters, was a suspected future Speaker of the House, but AOC’s determined group of supporters delivered a shock.

Once in the House, AOC formed an alliance with other like-minded freshmen and formed ‘the squad’ of outspoken leftists.

GQ calls her “the political voice of a generation – and a cultural star whose power transcends politics.”

Part of the progressive left is starting to talk about her as a future leader of the movement and a possible presidential candidate.

AOC speaks in front of the US Capitol in July at an event to push for a US investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank

But AOC said her experience in Congress, and her hatred of women, had led her to believe that not everyone could run for president.

“Sometimes little girls say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that,” she said.

“It’s very hard for me to talk about because it causes a lot of inner conflict, because I never want to tell a little girl what she can’t do.

‘And I don’t want to tell young people what they can’t do. I’ve never dealt with that. But at the same time…’

The hatred is so great, she said, that she is even afraid to plan for the future.

‘I have two contradictory things’ [in mind] at the same time. One is simply the relentless belief that anything is possible,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“But at the same time, my front-row experience here has shown me how deeply and unconsciously, but also consciously, so many people in this country hate women.

“And they hate women of color.

‘People ask me about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’ll still be alive in September.

‘And that weighs heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, centre.’

President Joe Biden appointed AOC along with John Kerry to co-chair his climate task force. A White House official described her as a solution-oriented team player

She became engaged to long-term boyfriend Riley Roberts in April. But in the interview with GQ, she described her doubts about being with a white man and whether a multiracial, multicultural relationship would suit her.

Then there’s her meteoric rise. Some men don’t really want to be with an independent, successful woman.

“The minute you start being yourself, they go a little crazy,” she said.

“I think it’s causing them a conflict that they didn’t even foresee. It’s not even cheating. It’s just, they discover insecurities that they didn’t know were there.’

She also discussed her terrifying experience on January 6 last year of huddled in corners of several offices, convinced she was going to die.

And she explained why she revealed she had been sexually assaulted before in an Instagram post where she talked about the attack on Congress.

“I couldn’t talk about that day without revealing it because it was such a central part of my experience,” she said.

“I felt like I couldn’t really adequately communicate what that experience was without giving people the context of what I’d been through and what was being repeated, because so much of it was about resonance and fear of something that wasn’t theoretical, but a fear for something I’d been through.’

Instead of walking the short distance from her home to the Capitol, she said she now prefers driving most days.