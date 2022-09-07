AOC says being in Congress has made her realize ‘how many people in this country hate women’

Having been catapulted into public life and national headlines, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has brought a world of hatred, she told GQ in a cover story published Wednesday.

The ardent socialist gets the full glossy treatment and poses for photos on the steps of the United States Capitol in a glamorous black dress.

But she uses the interview to reveal that she’s been driving the short distance to Congress since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building, and to describe the misogyny facing successful women of color.

The hatred is so great, she said, that she is even afraid to plan for the future.

‘I have two contradictory things’ [in mind] at the same time. One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible,” said Ocasio-Cortez, 32.

“But at the same time, my front-row experience here has shown me how deeply and unconsciously, but also consciously, so many people in this country hate women.

“And they hate women of color.

‘People ask me about the future. And realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’ll still be alive in September.

‘And that weighs heavily on me. And it’s not just the right wing. Misogyny transcends political ideology: left, right, centre.’

AOC was elected a member of Congress in 2018. While victory was anything but a certainty in a liberal New York City neighborhood, her story of reaching that point made her an overnight star.

The former bartender defeated the incumbent Democrat in a primary. Joe Crowley, with his deep-seated supporters, was a suspected future Speaker of the House, but AOC’s determined group of supporters delivered a shock.

Once in the House, AOC formed an alliance with other like-minded freshmen and formed ‘the squad’ of outspoken leftists.

GQ calls her “the political voice of a generation – and a cultural star whose power transcends politics.”

She became engaged to long-term boyfriend Riley Roberts in April. But in the interview with GQ, she described her doubts about being with a white man and whether a multiracial, multicultural relationship would suit her.

Then there’s her meteoric rise. Some men don’t really want to be with an independent, successful woman.

AOC discusses her relationship with Riley Roberts, her doubts about being with a white man, and whether a multiracial, multicultural relationship would be right for her

AOC speaks in front of the US Capitol in July at an event to push for a US investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank

President Joe Biden appointed AOC along with John Kerry to co-chair his climate task force. A White House official described her as a solution-oriented team player

“The minute you start being yourself, they go a little crazy,” she said.

“I think it’s causing them a conflict that they didn’t even foresee. It’s not even cheating. It’s just, they discover insecurities that they didn’t know were there.’

She also discussed her terrifying experience on January 6 last year of huddled in corners of several offices, convinced she was going to die.

And she explained why she revealed she had been sexually assaulted before in an Instagram post where she talked about the attack on Congress.

“I couldn’t talk about that day without revealing it because it was such a central part of my experience,” she said.

“I felt like I couldn’t really adequately communicate what that experience was without giving people the context of what I’d been through and what was being repeated, because so much of it was about resonance and fear of something that wasn’t theoretical, but a fear for something I’d been through.’

Instead of walking the short distance from her home to the Capitol, she said she now prefers driving most days.