AOC’s Six-Word Analysis of MAGA Rival Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Very Prestigious’ DOGE Performance

Progressive fire brand representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tapped MAGA favorite Marjorie Taylor Greene for a new gig she’s about to embark on in the House of Representatives.

The Republican congresswoman from Georgia has been tapped to lead a new subcommittee that will work with President-elect Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

But for Socialist-backed Squad member AOC, news of the controversial Trump supporter leading a subcommittee was a source of amusement.

“This is actually good,” the New York congresswoman wrote on X about her colleague’s new post.

‘She hardly shows up and doesn’t read. To use a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller,” she continued.

In another post, AOC wrote ‘I’m absolutely dying because those two now get the ‘privilege’ of ‘working’ with MTG. That’s actually hilarious. Enjoy, guys! You have a very prestigious post there.’

Trump announced last week that his two supporters Musk, the richest man in the world, and Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate, would head the new department known as ‘DOGE’.

The goal, according to the president-elect, is to “dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce redundant regulations” and more.

Taylor Greene, another Trump loyalist, celebrated being able to join the effort. She wrote that she is “delighted” to chair the new subcommittee.

“I will not rest until we eradicate every cent of waste and abuse,” she wrote on X. “The American people deserve a government that works for them, not against them!”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer will create the new subcommittee during the upcoming Congress with Taylor Green as chairman, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The DOGE subcommittee will be charged with investigating wasteful spending, exploring ways to reorganize federal agencies, and finding solutions to eliminate red tape.

Green and Comer have already met with Ramaswamy about their efforts.

Businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has teamed up with Elon Musk to lead a department focused on government efficiency. He met with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who will lead the House of Representatives subcommittee charged with helping the effort

The House Oversight Committee oversees the federal civil service and has jurisdiction over paperwork reduction, government management, and efficiency operations.

Musk and Ramaswamy this week unveiled some of their plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed to cut wasteful regulations and spending in the federal government.

Part of their efforts will also specifically target federal government employees by enforcing budget cuts and requiring them to return to their offices rather than continue working from home.

“Requiring federal workers to come into the office five days a week would result in a wave of voluntary resignations that we welcome: if federal workers don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay them for the Covid privilege era staying at home,” the couple wrote in their essay.

Some of their efforts to lay off workers could spark a legal battle that could require the Supreme Court to intervene.

They argue that Trump had the authority to order “reductions in force,” despite existing civil service protection laws that would prevent the executive branch from laying off staff.

Elon Musk, who will lead the DOGE talks together with President-elect Donald Trump before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship on November 19

The new department would also try to reduce costs by cutting more than $500 billion in executive branch spending that was not specifically authorized by Congress.

As Trump has continued to make government cuts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged concerns about the country’s rising debt burden, some have expressed concern about Musk being tapped to lead the effort.

‘Musk Not only is he ignorant of government efficiency and regulation, his own businesses have regularly run afoul of the rules that he will be able to attack in his new ‘czar’ position,” watchdog group Public Citizen said after the announcement was made.

“This is the ultimate in corporate corruption,” the report argued.

Trump ordered DOGE to complete its work by July 4, 2026.