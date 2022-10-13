AOC is HECKLED over Ukraine funding vote

<!–

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was interrupted by protesters at her Bronx city hall on Wednesday night over her vote to approve military aid to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

“I believed in you and you became exactly what you wanted to fight. That’s what you’ve become,” one of the protesters yelled at the member of The Squad. “You’re the establishment.”

Two men called AOC during the town hall’s question-and-answer period, during which many seats were empty.

“Originally you ran as an outsider, but you voted to start this war in Ukraine, you vote to start a thermonuclear war with Russia and China. Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens?’ said the first man, identified only by his Twitter handle of @Noggatone.

He then applauded the decision of the former Democratic presidential candidate and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard this week to leave the Democratic Party.

Gabbard labeled her ex-colleagues an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wakefulness,” who “dragged us ever closer to nuclear war.”

“Tulsi Gabbard, she left the Democratic Party because they’re a bunch of war hawks,” the man said.

A second protester named Jose Vega, who posted video of the incident on Twitter, entered.

“You voted to mobilize and send money to Ukrainian Nazis,” he shouted.

‘You haven’t done anything. Tulsi Gabbard has shown guts where you have shown cowardice,’ he continued.

The intermission was met with a mix of yelling—and some applause—as the congressman asked the men to wait their turn, as there was apparently a line of voters waiting to ask AOC questions.

“I’ll get into the matter,” she said.

When asked why she wouldn’t immediately explain her vote for sending military aid to Ukraine, she replied: “Because you are being rude to everyone around you.”

A Twitter user named Jose Vega claimed responsibility for the disruption on Wednesday. On Twitter, he is a fan of the late conspiracy theorist Lyndon LaRouche.

LaRouche started out as a Marxist and Socialist sympathizer in his twenties during World War II and then became more radical.

He ran for state offices in Illinois in 1986 and ran for president in 1996.

Vega wrote: “My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congressman @AOC about her support for nuclear war and Ukrainian Nazis. I am calling her because she is a coward to the party that will now push us all into nuclear war. Will she stand up as @TulsiGabbard and fight for peace?’

The progressive left — which has historically taken a more anti-war stance than their mainstream Democratic counterparts — has quietly supported the war effort.

In February, as Russia began its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Ocasio-Cortez mentioned the move: in a tweet ‘indefensible.’

At the time, she called for targeted sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs.

She has been since voted for of financing military aid.

An AOC spokesperson has not yet returned DailyMail.com’s request for comment on the incident.