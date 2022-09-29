AOC: Forcing poor people to give birth is a ‘profound economic issue’

<!–

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid out Thursday how abortion is an economic problem, especially for working-class would-be mothers.

“Abortion is an economic problem,” he said via Zoom at a House Oversight Committee hearing. ‘Forcing poor and working-class people to give birth against their will, against their consent, against their ability to provide, for themselves or for a child, is a profound economic problem.’

The New York Democrat contradicted comments made by Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner, who said during the hearing that Democrats should spend their time focusing on economic issues like inflation and energy.

AOC called the abortion bans a way to “maintain a basically conscripted workforce” for companies, forcing people to take “second and third jobs against their will and their own autonomy.”

Abortion rights protesters gathered at the Federal Courthouse Plaza in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

“So the idea that abortion and abortion access is somehow not a deep and central economic and class issue and class struggle is certainly something that I think a person who has never had to deal with the ability of having a child, it belies that prospect,’ Ocasio-Cortez said, a reference to the fact that LaTurner is a man. And it’s disappointing to see.

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized Republicans for comments made during the hearing that she said represented the belief that “transgender people aren’t real.”

One of the witnesses, Dr. Bhavik Kumar, is the trans and primary care medical director at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.

Kumar testified that men “can get pregnant, especially trans men.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia, responded by saying “men can’t get pregnant” and questioned why Democrats would bring a trans specialist to the hearing.

“I think another thing I’d like to address is that the same people who tell us and told us that COVID is just a flu, that climate change is not real, that January 6 was nothing more than a tourist visit, are the themselves. now they are trying to tell us that transgender people are not real,’ AOC said.

“I would say that his claim is probably as legitimate as all the others, which is to say, not very much,” the New York progressive added.

She used the rest of her time in court to question Kumar about the ectopic pregnancies.

“I, for example, since the Republicans are awkwardly forcing this conversation, I’ll bring them together,” he said. ‘I have an IUD. I have had one for years.

Ocasio-Cortez cited a statistic that if an IUD fails, half of all pregnancies are ectopic.

‘Would that mean that if I were hospitalized in these states, I would have to wait until I was in the process of potentially actively dying before I could effectively treat myself or my life or anyone in our position?’ she asked Kumar herself.

Kumar responded that “to date, to my knowledge, there are no laws prohibiting care for ectopic pregnancies.”

But then Kumar pointed to the fear surrounding any procedure to terminate a pregnancy after the Dobbs ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

“What we’ve seen in Texas because these laws are written by politicians and sometimes they don’t make sense and are difficult for physicians who practice medicine to address and understand, we’ve seen people who are denied the access to that care and, in fact, we’ve seen someone in Texas who left the state to get care for her ectopic pregnancy,’ Kumar said.