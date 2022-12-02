Anzac Bridge in Sydney: Two drivers were killed when they stopped to exchange information after a crash.

<!–

Two people have been killed in a multi-car accident on Sydney’s Anzac Bridge.

According to police, the incident began around 11:50 p.m. Friday with a minor collision between two cars on the city lanes of the bridge at the Pyrmont exit.

The drivers of the two vehicles – a Toyota Camry sedan and a Holden Captiva station wagon – were in the roadway and were reportedly hit by a Holden Commodore sedan, which also involved a Toyota Camry taxi.

Authorities said the woman driving the Camry and the man driving the Captiva died at the scene.

A man who was driving the Commodore has been hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash and mandatory testing.

A man who drove the taxi was taken to hospital for a mandatory test.

Westbound lanes on the Anzac Bridge reopened Saturday morning but remain closed eastbound.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them, especially those drivers traveling west between 11:45 p.m. and 11:55 p.m.