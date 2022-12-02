Anzac Bridge in Sydney: Two drivers were killed in a car accident as they exchanged details

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man and a woman have died in a horror crash involving four cars on Sydney’s ANZAC Bridge.

The pair collided on the city lanes of the bridge near the Pyrmont exit just before 11:50 p.m. Friday, stopping to exchange details when a Holden Commodore crashed into them.

Police believe the man, in his late 30s, and a woman in her 20s were on the road at the time of the fatal accident.

A Toyota Camry taxi was also involved in the chaos.

The woman, who also drove a Toyota Camry, and the man, who was behind the wheel of a Holden Captiva at the time of the initial crash, both died at the scene.

Neither has been formally identified.

Two people have been killed in a horror attack in Pyrmont, which also sent two other drivers to hospital. Image: OnScene Bondi

A man and woman had stopped to exchange details when a third car slammed into them. Image: OnScene Bondi

The man driving the Commodore was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash and for mandatory testing.

The man driving the taxi was taken to Sydney Eye Hospital for mandatory tests.

Police and specialist investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit have identified a crime scene and have issued an appeal to the public for any dashcam footage of the incident or the circumstances leading up to it.

A taxi was also involved in the accident, police said. The man and woman, who had been standing by the road, died on the spot. Image: OnScene Bondi

Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who drove west on the bridge between 11:45 p.m. and 11:55 p.m.

The ANZAC Bridge was closed overnight but reopened early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

In another accident in Sydney a few hours after the Anzac Bridge tragedy, a driver has died after his van veered off the roadway and crashed into a wall on Sydney’s Northern Beaches on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Warringah Road and Forest Way at Frenchs Forest after the crash occurred at around 3:15 am.

The driver was trapped in the wreckage and died on the spot.