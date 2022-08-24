ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell explains why Australian house prices will rise again in 2024

ANZ expects house prices to recover from 2024, after falling 20 percent by the end of next year.

Adelaide Timbrell, a senior economist at the bank, said a return to interest rate cuts and an increase in wage growth would likely fuel a recovery starting in 18 months.

“Once we get to 2024, we’ll have seen enough wage increases and a bit of a easing in mortgage rates that will add up to a five percent increase in house prices that year,” she said.

Before that happens, ANZ is forecasting declines of up to 20 percent in the capital’s markets, based on prices peaking in April 2022, with Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Canberra this year.

Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth were expected to grow in 2022 before declining in 2023.

ANZ expects house prices to recover from 2024, after falling 20 percent by the end of next year (pictured is an auction in Melbourne suburb of Glen Iris)

The general expectation was that prices in the capital would fall by 18 percent by December 2023 and rise by 5 percent in 2024.

Ms Timbrell said the expiration of ultra-cheap 2% fixed-rate mortgages between June 2023 and June 2024 is likely to accelerate the downturn.

“That’s when we really start to see the household, cash flow effects of these interest rate hikes,” she said.

‘We will also see a lot more risk there when it comes to lagging behind and lagging behind.’

Sydney

Sydney was tipped as the hardest hit market, with ANZ forecasting a 14 percent drop in 2022, followed by a 6 percent drop in 2023 and a 6 percent increase in 2024.

This 20 percent drop over two calendar years would push the median home price in Australia’s most expensive capital by $271,490 to $1,145,470 from its April level of $1,416,960, based on CoreLogic data.

House prices in mid-Sydney were then tipped to grow six percent by 2024, pushing the value up $68,728 to $1,214,198.

“We do see Sydney and Melbourne among the worst performers,” said Ms Timbrell.

‘In Sydney and Melbourne too, people tend to maximize their borrowing capacity more often because house prices are more expensive.’

Melbourne

Melbourne was predicted to experience a 17 percent drop, with prices falling 11 percent in 2022 and 6 percent in 2023.

This would drop the median home price by $163,551 to $837,375, from the April level of $1,000,000.

Sydney was tipped as the worst-hit market, with ANZ forecasting a 14 percent drop in 2022, followed by a 6 percent drop in 2023, but a 6 percent increase in 2024 (pictured is an auctioneer in Paddington in the inner east from Sydney)

But with a 6 percent gain in 2024, prices would increase by $50,242 to $887,617.

Hobart

Hobart was also tipped with a 17 percent drop, with prices falling 9 percent in 2022 and 8 percent in 2023.

ANZ house price predictions SYDNEY: 14 percent down in 2022; a 6 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 6 percent in 2024 MELBOURNE: 11 percent down in 2022; a 6 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 6 percent in 2024 BRISBANE: 1 percent up in 2022; a 12 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 5 percent in 2024 ADELAIDE: 4 percent higher in 2022; a 17 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 2 percent in 2024 PERTH: 1 percent up in 2022; a 12 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 3 percent in 2024 HOBART: 9 percent down in 2022; an 8 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 4 percent in 2024 DARWIN: Apartment in 2022; a 12 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 3 percent in 2024 CANBERRAE: 7 percent down in 2022; a 9 percent drop in 2023; an increase of 4 percent in 2024

This would reduce the average house price in the Tasmanian capital by $129,218 from $793,723 to $664,505.

But with a 4 percent increase in 2024, the value would increase by $26,580 to $691,085.

canberra

Canberra was expected to fall 16 percent in two years, with prices falling by 7 percent in 2022 and 9 percent in 2023.

This would drop the median home price by $164,493 to $905,727 from $1,070,220.

But a 4 percent increase in 2024 would push the value by $36,229 to $941,956.

Ms Timbrell said reduced borrowing capacity, as interest rates continued to rise, would likely push prices down in 2022 and 2023.

“The decline in house prices that we are seeing right now and will continue to see over the next 18 months really has more to do with borrowing capacity than emergency,” she said.

‘We don’t expect many houses to be for sale because people can’t pay their mortgage.’

The strongest rate hikes since 1994 have curtailed banks’ lending capacity.

“It’s more about walking into a bank or a financial institution or a broker and not being able to borrow that much because the interest rate is higher and also because the price of essential goods and services is also higher,” Ms Timbrell said.

“There are a lot of people out there with jobs and pay increases and they’re going for those loans: they can’t borrow as much as they used to.

“That means every person at auction has a lower cap price and every person looking at the real estate market can’t spend that much on that loan.”

Brisbane

House prices in Brisbane are expected to grow by 1 percent in 2022, but fall by 12 percent in 2023.

This 11 percent net loss would push the median home price of Queensland’s capital by $97,893 to $782,439, from $880,332 in April.

House prices in Brisbane were expected to rise 1 percent in 2022, but fall 12 percent in 2023 (pictured is the Story Bridge lit up as seen from New Farm)

But a 5 percent gain in 2024 would push prices from $39,122 to $821,561.

‘Looking at other major cities in Australia, such as Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, house prices are likely to be more expensive at the end of this year than at the start,’ said Ms Timbrell.

‘But we also see something falling in those cities.’

Adelaide

Adelaide was tipped to see a 4 percent increase in 2022, followed by a 17 percent drop in 2023.

This 13 percent net loss would drop home prices in the middle by $92,551 to $583,995 from $676,546.

But with a 2 percent recovery in 2024, prices would rise $11,680 to $595,675.

Perth

Perth prices were expected to rise 1 percent in 2022, followed by a 12 percent decline in 2023.

This 11 percent net drop would drop the median home price by $64,357 to $514,394.

Hobart was also tipped with a 17 percent drop, with prices falling 9 percent in 2022 and 8 percent in 2023 (photos are pedestrians on Mount Wellington)

But a projected 3 percent increase in 2024 would send prices up $15,432 to $529,826.

Darwin

Darwin was expected to be flat by 2022, before diving 12 percent in 2023.

This would drop the average home home by $69,138 from $576,149 to $507,011 next year.

With a projected increase of 3 percent in 2024, prices would increase by $15,210 to $522,221.

Interest rate hikes of 1.75 percentage points in May, June, July and August marked the more severe tightening of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy since 1994.

ANZ expects spot interest rates to rise from a six-year high of 1.85 percent to a ten-year high of 3.35 percent in November, with 0.5 percentage point increases in September, October and on the Melbourne Cup day.

Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the year to June, the fastest pace since 1990, when the one-off effect of the introduction of the GST in 2000 and 2001 was removed.

The Reserve Bank and Treasury both expect the consumer price index to hit a new 32-year high of 7.75 percent by the end of this year.

The 30-day interbank futures market expects the RBA cash rate to peak at 3.8 percent in May 2023, before cutting rates again in December next year.

Wages rose just 2.6 percent in the year to June, less than half the rate of inflation, despite the unemployment rate falling to a 48-year low of 3.4 percent in July.