Anyone named Holly or Phil can jump Huddersfield Five nightclub queue after This Morning pair shamed

“If you’re lucky enough to be called Holly or Phil,” you won’t queue at Five

Came when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield skipped the line to see the Queen?

Five Bar in Huddersfield offers queue jumps to Hollys and Phils this weekend

A nightclub in town offers anyone called Holly or Phil the chance to jump in line, following This Morning’s “queue jumping” controversy.

Five Bar in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire announced on Facebook that anyone named Holly or Phil will get a free ‘queue jump’ ticket this weekend.

The message reads: ‘Yes. That’s right, if you’re lucky enough to be called Holly or Phil, there’s no public queue in front of you.”

As college students return to town this month, it could be a boon for Hollys and Phils looking for a night out after a hard day of studying without having to queue.

It comes after ITV presenters Holly Willoughby, 41, and Phillip Schofield, 60, faced backlash for skipping the 13-hour queue when paying their respects to the late Queen capable of lying at Westminster Hall.

After members of the public queued for hours to pay their respects, photos emerged showing the couple being given special access.

But the pair denied this, saying they were following the proper process for the media to attend so they could film their piece on camera for This Morning.

Angry viewers have called for them to be fired with a petition that already has more than 65,000 signatures.

Last night, it emerged that Holly and Phil were harassed by mourners as they skipped the 13-hour line.

The TV presenters have been blasted on social media this week after video showed them jumping in line at Westminster Hall on Friday, September 16.

Holly and Phil have defended themselves, saying they were there to cover the event “for millions who can’t come in person.”

It has also now been revealed that people waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty harassed the couple as they entered the hall through the VIP entrance, with a witness saying there was “real hatred” for them.

Snap happy: Holly and Phil outside the Houses of Parliament. The pair say none of the Queen’s Secretary of State’s broadcasters and journalists have taken anyone’s place in line.

Joe Tomkins, a Nottingham builder, said he was outraged to reach the end of the line only to see the broadcaster waltzing past mourners.

The 41-year-old, who had stood in line for 14 hours overnight in frigid temperatures, told… The sun: ‘They all passed us and a few people started screaming.

“People said, ‘Oi, Phil, Holly, get back in line!’ Phil looked around and smiled as if to say, “We can do whatever we want.”

Other companies have also joined the resistance, with Domino’s Pizza mocking the pair.

They tweeted: ‘Apologies to everyone waiting for their pizza, we just received an order from Holly and Phil.’