Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her pins in denim shorts on day out in Sydney with partner Malcolm McRae

With a string of starring roles to her name, Anya Taylor-Joy is no stranger to being in front of the camera.

But last week, the 26-year-old traded acting for photography, joking around while taking selfies with her partner Malcolm McRae.

The couple were spotted at The Rocks, a tourist hotspot in Sydney Harbour, while Anya was taking a break from filming the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa.

The couple in love debuted on the red carpet in February, but turned their heads in June after unconfirmed reports that they had tied the knot.

The Peaky Blinders actress has also been seen wearing emerald and diamond sparkle gems on her ring finger in recent months.

However, this latest excursion is unlikely to be a belated honeymoon, as the pair were joined by Kane Ritchotte, who is in the band More* with guitarist Malcolm, 27. One onlooker said they “seemed very happy and relaxed.” British-American Anya, scouted as a teenager by modeling agency Storm while walking her dog, showed off her long legs in high-cut jeans and sturdy boots as she walked the historic streets of Sydney.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for the star, who rose to prominence in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma

She won a Golden Globe for her role as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, and was seen on the big screen in April for the landmark epic The Northman.

Anya has been in Australia since May to film the titular role for Furiosa, which also stars Chris Hemsworth. Released in 2024, it builds on the post-apocalyptic franchise made famous by Mel Gibson in the 1970s and 1980s.