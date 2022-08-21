Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her muscular legs in tiny shorts while in Sydney with hubby Malcolm McRae

<!–

She’s been styling her winter wardrobe while spending time in chilly Sydney filming her new movie Mad Max: Furiosa.

But when the sun came out on Sunday, Anya Taylor-Joy undressed to some little Daisy Dukes as she hit the road with her new husband Malcolm McRae.

The Queen’s Gambit star showed off her muscular legs in cropped black jeans paired with a T-shirt with a Stillwater band.

Last year, the Golden Globe winner revealed that she suffered a burnout while filming The Queen’s Gambit, as it came right after filming two movies.

The first was her lead role in Autumn de Wilde’s big screen adaptation of Emma. After just one day off, she started working on psychological horror Last Night in Soho, before immediately starting filming The Queen’s Gambit.

“I survived on Diet Coke, cigarettes and coffee, and by the end I was like, ‘I have to eat a vegetable,'” she told Tatler magazine at the time.

By the time she started filming the Netflix miniseries, Anya admitted that she was in bed at 8pm every night, but struggled with wanting to go out and party like her friends in their 20s.

“It’s: go home, take a bath, get up for work. I sound mental, but that’s what’s working for me right now,” she added.

Production on the latest Mad Max episode Furiosa was halted in Sydney earlier this month after legendary director George Miller caught Covid.

Daily Mail Australia revealed that production, which has been underway at a number of locations in and around Sydney since June, has been suspended for a week and all on-screen shooting has been halted until at least August 15.

Clearly, Miller, 77, tested positive for Covid and was immediately forced into isolation at his Sydney home.

The setback mirrors Miller’s infamous shooting for Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, which was plagued by a number of costly delays and production issues.

The shoot initially started in Namibia, but faced some PR problems after the Namibian Conservation Coast and Management Project accused the producers of damaging a number of plant and animal species in a leaked design.

The filmmakers later dismissed these messages as “rhetoric.”

Subsequent filming took place in Potts Hill and Penrith Lakes in western Sydney, but bad weather led to a number of delays.

Furiosa is a prequel to Fury Road with Anya Taylor-Joy playing a younger Theron in the title role as the headliner of the post-apocalyptic blockbuster.

Taylor-Joy and co-star Chris Hemsworth were first caught on set just before the current shutdown, with both wearing red wigs for their roles.

Details about Hemsworth’s character in the film have been kept secret by Miller and insiders at the Warner Bros. studio.