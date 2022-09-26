Anya Taylor-Joy says goodbye to Furiosa co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky after flying their jet

They recently wrapped up the shooting of George Miller’s Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

And it appears Anya Taylor-Joy has struck up lasting friendships with her co-stars Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky after the actress took the couple for a ride on their private jet this weekend.

Anya, 27, was spotted getting off the Hemsworth clan’s private plane late Sunday night after traveling with them from Byron Bay to Sydney.

Hugs all around! Anya Taylor-Joy, 27, (left) was spotted saying goodbye to Furiosa co-stars Chris Hemsworth, 39, and Elsa Pataky, 46, (right) after traveling with them from Byron Bay to Sydney on their private jet

Also on board the plane were Anya’s parents Dennis and Jennifer, and Chris’ personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

Anya and Elsa seemed to be best friends as they said goodbye and hugged on the tarmac.

After saying goodbye, the Taylor-Joys packed their bags and walked to a parked car nearby.

It’s unclear if Anya and her family spent the weekend with Elsa and Chris at their $30 million Byron Bay mansion, or if they were just taking a ride back on Hemsworth’s family plane.

Anya dressed her slender body in an all-black ensemble for the run, including an oversized sweater and tight pants.

The Queen’s Gambit star styled her long, peroxide blonde mane in a low braid and completed her look with black Ugg boots.

Spanish-born actress Elsa also dressed for comfort, wearing a cream sweater and beige track pants.

Her Thor star man, meanwhile, wore a loose white skivvy, black slacks and a baseball cap.

Anya has been in Australia since May to film the titular role for Furiosa, which also stars Chris and Elsa in unspecified roles.

Chris and Elsa’s three children, eight-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and daughter India Rose, can also be seen in a cameo. and Chris’ father Craig Hemsworth.

Released in 2024, it builds on the post-apocalyptic franchise made famous by Mel Gibson in the 1970s and 1980s.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Anya, who rose to prominence in Jane Austen’s 2020 adaptation of Emma.

She won a Golden Globe for her role as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit, and was on the big screen in April for the landmark epic The Northman.

