Anya Taylor-Joy reveals her favourite Sydney hotspots

Between great food and hidden beaches, there’s plenty Anya Taylor-Joy loves in Sydney.

The 26-year-old actress, who has spent the past few months in NSW filming the Mad Max prequel Furiosa, revealed her favorite places to visit during an interview with the October issue of Vogue Australiawhich is now on the newsstand.

The Queen’s Gambit star has praised Fred’s in Paddington as her favorite place to eat, but sources tell Daily Mail Australia she’s also been spotted at a heavy metal-themed burger joint Mary’s in Circular Quay.

Between great food and hidden beaches, there’s plenty that Anya Taylor-Joy (pictured) loves in Sydney. The 26-year-old actress, who has spent the past few months in NSW filming Mad Max: Furiosa, revealed her favorite places to visit during an interview with Vogue Australia

Anya also told Vogue that some of her favorite places were secluded beaches that you would find at the end of a dead end.

“When you see people in neighboring houses, they just smile and wave at you, and applaud you a little bit for stepping in the water when it’s so cold,” she said.

“There’s no, “You shouldn’t be there!” Which I like very much.’

The Queen’s Gambit star has praised Fred’s in Paddington as her favorite place to eat, but sources tell Daily Mail Australia she’s also been spotted at a heavy metal-themed burger joint Mary’s in Circular Quay. (Pictured on the cover of Vogue Australia, which is now on sale)

She is also known to enjoy a swim under the full moon at Bronte Baths.

While taking some time off when the Mad Max prequel was shut down for a week because director George Miller tested positive for Covid-19, Anya shared her time in the rock pools with her Instagram followers.

She uploaded a video of herself dripping wet as she watched the tide crash over the pool, laughing, “It’s pretty good!”

She is also known to enjoy a swim under the full moon at Bronte Baths (pictured)

She added in the caption: “Full moon tide, baby. I love you all.’

Her natural beauty shone through in the images as she went makeup-free and looked like she was wearing an orange bathing suit.

It follows rumors that the Last Night in Soho star secretly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae last month after a year of dating.

It follows rumors that the Last Night in Soho star secretly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae last month after a year of dating. (Pictured together in London on April 5)

The actress and musician, 27, tied the knot at a modest courthouse ceremony in the United States, sources told Page Six.

Anya and Malcom are said to be planning a bigger ceremony with friends and family once they film the Wraps movie on Furiosa and she can return to LA for an extended period of time.

The couple confirmed their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in late March, but have been dating for over a year.