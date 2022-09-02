Anya Taylor-Joy holds hands with musician Malcolm McRae during evening stroll

<!–

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McCrae were spotted on Thursday sharing a public display of affection while walking in Los Angeles.

The Queen’s Gambit actress and her musician boyfriend held hands during their night out.

Seeking to fall in love, the two — who haven’t officially confirmed they’re getting married after PageSix claimed they did in July — kept it casual and relaxed as they tried to beat the Los Angeles heat wave.

Lovebirds: Anya Taylor Joy and Malcolm McRae hold hands during an evening stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday

Anya covered her left hand with a green sweater, so it was impossible to tell if she was wearing a wedding ring – or even an engagement ring.

The actress, 26, looked feminine in a pale pink sundress.

The loose-fitting gown had a square neckline and buttons all over the front with red floral motifs.

Her stylish Dior slingback flats fell just below her knee and stood out as she walked hand-in-hand through the West Hollywood neighborhood.

PDA: The lovebirds seemed to be in a great mood as they wrapped their arms around each other and gave secret kisses as they beat the LA night heat

McCrae, who has focused on his music career, looked like a classic rock star.

With shaggy hair in his eyes, the More band member, 28, wore a vintage green Nascar t-shirt and khaki pants.

The lovebirds seemed to be in a great mood as they wrapped their arms around each other and gave kisses as they navigated the city’s sidewalks.

Keep it on the DL: Rumor has it that the couple who started dating in early 2021 got married in a quiet civil ceremony this summer

The couple has been able to maintain a private private life.

According to PageSix, the two were married in the US in July at a courthouse, but they have not yet confirmed that they said, “Yes.”

They began dating in early 2021 in a quiet civil ceremony this summer.

Meanwhile, Furiosa stopped production at the beginning of August.

A band: They started dating in early 2021 in a quiet civil ceremony this summer. Seen in March in Beverly Hills

The fifth installment of the blockbuster Mad Max series was filming in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell when director George Miller reportedly contracted COVID-19, meaning work on the film will be halted until August 15 while he spends a period of withstands isolation.

According to The Daily Mail Australia, legendary filmmaker George, 77, – who created the police action franchise in the 1970s and won him a total of six Academy Awards – is believed to have tested positive for the virus.

In the multi-million dollar film, Thor star Chris Hemsworth stars as antagonist Immortan Joe, as does War and Peace actor Tom Burke as Dr. Dementus, while Taylor-Joy takes on the title role of Imperator Furiosa.