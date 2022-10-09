Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles a koala at a conservation centre

<!–

She is currently in Australia filming George Miller’s Mad Max prequel Furiosa.

But at the weekend, Anya Taylor-Joy stepped out to visit a koala conservation centre.

Uploading footage of her experience, Anya, 26, wrote: ‘I was lucky enough to go and spend a day learning about Australia’s incredible fauna, specifically koalas.’

“To my absolute amazement and delight, this little guy dropped down from his tree and gave me a hug,” she continued.

‘I am so grateful for these conservation centers and the volunteers who work tirelessly in them.’

Anya also shared a tender photo of her cuddling a koala.

In the photo, Anya is wearing a purple long-sleeved top and black pants.

She accessorized her look with a beige and brown patterned bandana.

Anya has been in Australia since May to film the title role of Furiosa, which also features Chris and Elsa in unspecified roles.

Chris and Elsa’s three children – twin sons Tristan and Sasha, eight, and daughter India Rose – are also set to perform. and Chris’ father Craig Hemsworth.

Due for release in 2024, it builds on the post-apocalyptic franchise made famous by Mel Gibson in the 1970s and 1980s.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Anya, who rose to prominence in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

She won a Golden Globe for her role as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit and hit the big screen in April for the historical epic The Northman.