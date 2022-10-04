Anya Taylor-Joy cuddles her cat as she is greeted by her furry friend after touching down in Sydney

<!–

Recently, she called her cat Kitsune “the love of her life.”

And Anya Taylor-Joy was seen hugging her beloved ivory kitten after landing on a private jet at Sydney Airport on Sunday night after a short journey.

The Queen’s Gambit star, 26, was thrilled to be reunited with her fluffy ball of love.

Anya shared several hugs with Kitsune while her father Dennis and her entourage loaded some luggage into a car.

The blond beauty was casually dressed for her flight, wearing black trousers, a matching black vest and a headscarf wrapped around her hair.

Anya recently called Kitsune her “son” during an interview with the October issue of Vogue Australia.

She adopted the pet while living in Sydney for filming the Mad Max prequel Furiosa, starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by George Miller.

“He’s the love of my life…and an Aussie!” Anya said about her cat.

Elsewhere in the interview, she declined to confirm or deny the rumors that she was secretly married to her boyfriend Malcolm McRae.

“I think when people want to say something, they say something,” she said cryptically.

One topic Anya liked to discuss was her public image. She told Vogue that she likes to stay off social media and not respond to her own hype.

“I just try to live my life where I am, rather than on my phone, because the phone or computer can be a scary place if you leave it at that,” she said.

“Whereas if you focus on what you have immediately in front of or around you, that seems manageable, and it feels like it’s actually more ‘you’ than any image of you there is that people can interact with.”

Anya has been in Australia since May to film the upcoming blockbuster Furiosa, in which she plays the titular character.

During her time in the country, her personal life made headlines when rumors circulated that she and Malcolm were secretly getting married.

She has been pictured several times in Sydney wearing what appears to be a wedding ring, but has not commented on the speculation yet.

According to Page Six, the couple married in a ceremony at the US courthouse in July.

The actress adopted the pet while living in Sydney to film the Mad Max prequel Furiosa, which stars Chris Hemsworth and is directed by George Miller.