Anya Taylor-Joy channels her inner Spanish matador as she poses with horses in Sydney

She is considered one of Hollywood’s most promising young actors.

Anya Taylor-Joy proved she knows a thing or two about modeling when she posed for a high fashion shoot at Sydney’s Centennial Park on Sunday.

The British-American star, 26, who lived in Australia while filming Mad Max: Furiosa, was stunned in a range of Spanish-inspired outfits.

Surrounded by a huge crew of assistants, the Queen’s Gambit star struck a series of dramatic poses while standing against a bright red background.

One outfit consisted of a matador-inspired peplum top and matching midi skirt, all made of heavy crimson lace.

This was complemented by a pearl choker, black heels and fishnet stockings.

Anya radiated high fashion glamor as she strolled the famous Centennial Park equestrian center

The star was flanked by assistants, crew members, stylists and makeup artists

Sometimes the peroxide blonde posed while holding a dainty lace fan

Anya was also seen in a black and red blazer, black leather boots and matching breeches.

This look was completed with a black bullfighting style hat and a set of chunky gold rings.

Not spotted among her jewelry was the emerald and diamond engagement ring of her alleged husband, musician Malcolm McRae.

For makeup, Anya enhanced her porcelain complexion with a pink blush and accentuated her pout with bold red lipstick.

Her wavy hair was tied back in a loose ponytail with a black ribbon.

Anya also posed with a brown horse for several photos and was even seen in between scenes spending some quality time with the animal.

Anya has been in Australia since May to film the titular role for Furiosa, which also stars Chris Hemsworth.

Released in 2024, it builds on the post-apocalyptic franchise made famous by Mel Gibson in the 1970s and 1980s.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Anya, who rose to prominence in Jane Austen’s 2020 adaptation of Emma.

She won a Golden Globe for her role as orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit, and was seen on the big screen in April for the landmark epic The Northman.

Anya is now preparing for the release of her new horror film, The Menu.

Directed by Mark Mylo, The Menu follows an affluent couple who travel to an odd couple to enjoy a lavish private dining experience created by an eccentric but celebrated chef, played by Ralph Fiennes.

As the courses are served, the diners slowly discover that the kitchen staff has a more insidious aim in organizing the event.

“I’m fascinated by the idea of ​​extreme privilege and how it perverts humanity,” Mylod said. Empire of his new movie.

“So while the film is comical, there are also thriller and horror elements. I like things that you can’t just put in one box.’

