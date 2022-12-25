Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm MacRae send Christmas greetings from bed while the CAT sleeps on her head

Anya Taylor-Joy wished her friends and fans a Merry Christmas from her bed on Sunday.

The Queen’s Gambit star, 26, looked cozy with her partner, Malcolm MacRae, 27, in a selfie posted to social media.

The More band member appeared to be wearing only a dark sleep mask as he snuggled up under the cream colored sheets of the couple’s large bed.

Anya’s makeup-free skin glowed against a winter white and gray sweater.

“Merry Christmas to all you filthy animals from our house to yours,” she wrote, probably referring to the furry cat sleeping on her head.

Another photo showed a close-up of the cat as a hat combination.

Rumor has it that the gorgeous couple got married this summer in a private ceremony at a US courthouse, but neither has confirmed the marriage.

The quickie reportedly took place before Anya had to fly to Australia to film Furiosa, as the character created by Charlize Theron in the prequel to the Oscar-nominated Mad Max: Fury Road.

The action-packed movie is scheduled for release on May 24, 2023.

The actress was spotted last week in Birmingham, Alabama, attending a performance of the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker, according to AL.com. She looked chic in a leather miniskirt, black tights and a black and white striped top.

Her beau grew up just outside of town and still has ties to the area.