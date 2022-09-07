Any Dream Will Do! talent show format revived by ITV for Mamma Mia after wild success of ABBA Voyage

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

ITV is reportedly gearing up to host the Any Dream Will Do! talent show format – but this time for Mamma Mia.

Any dream will do! and the successive shows, How do you Solve a Problem like Maria?, I’d Do Anything and Over the Rainbow, saw contestants compete for roles in the West End.

And ITV is now bringing it back, giving the public a chance to audition to be in Mamma Mia, according to The sun.

Here we go again! ITV is reportedly gearing up to host the Any Dream Will Do! format for talent shows – but this time for Mamma Mia

The show would run for eight episodes and come from the same production team that makes Britain’s Got Talent.

The publication even suggests that Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried could join the jury — after playing Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 film version.

Mamma Mia is a musical based on the hits of ABBA, which has recently gained new popularity with the release of their new album and hologram show ABBA Voyage.

Competition: every dream is good! and successive shows, How do you Solve a Problem like Maria?, I’d Do Anything and Over the Rainbow, saw contestants compete for roles in the West End (photo Lee Mead)

A source said: ‘ITV is clearly on the wave of renewed interest in all things Abba, not to mention a renewed interest in hit formats of yesteryear.

“This had been seen for years as an obvious choice for a reboot, but the producers were waiting for the right musical and right moment.”

The new show was set to air next year and would see people take the stage in front of a panel of famous experts.

Opportunity: And ITV is now bringing it back, giving the public a chance to audition to be in Mamma Mia, according to The Sun

Viewers at home then voted on who they wanted to see perform for another week, with the winner getting a starring role.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from ITV for comment.

ABBA Voyage has been hailed by critics as “spectacular” and “stunning” as they showered it with four- and five-star reviews, despite the real stars not even performing their hits in person.

Main role: The publication even suggests that Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried could join the jury – after playing Sophie Sheridan in the 2008 film version

Five years in the making, the concert transports audiences back to ABBA’s 1970s and 1980s, where the eerie avatars perform classics like SOS and Mamma Mia, backed by a 10-piece live band.

Adrian Thrills of the Daily Mail praised the show, which is booked until May 2023, for giving it a lavish four-star review and praising the avatars for their “realistic” looks and “rocking” performance.

The critic said the highlights were a dance medley featuring Lay All Your Love On Me and Summer Night City, their performance of Waterloo – in which the avatars were projected against vintage footage of ABBA winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, and of course the latter. curtain call.

Describing the show as ‘a concert like no other’, he wrote: ‘For those lucky enough to witness the opening show of Abba’s virtual residency in London last night, there was only one conclusion: Mamma Mia! How can we resist you?’

Resurgence: Mamma Mia is a musical based on the hits of ABBA, who have recently found new popularity with the release of their new album and hologram show ABBA Voyage