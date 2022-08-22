Anxious US consumers carry on spending regardless

Walmart’s top executives laughed as they prepared to discuss their latest results with analysts, CEO Doug McMillon admitted last week. The conflicting anecdotes the US retailer was about to share about consumer demand — back to school backpacks flying off the shelves even as it had to cut prices to clear excess inventory and trade the poorest customers from beef to beans – seemed like a Rorschach test of economic interpretations.

But if the company that sells more goods to more Americans than any other struggles to interpret consumer mood, think about those parsing such snippets for clues as to whether or not inflation will plunge the US into recession.

Consumer confidence surveys, usually a reliable source of advance warning about where spending is headed, couldn’t paint a much bleaker picture of the outlook as the Federal Reserve struggles to contain rising prices. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Confidence Index bottomed out in June as inflation climbed above 9 percent. Even after a slight rise, it still suggests that consumers are now gloomier than they were during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global financial crisis or any other time since the series began in 1952. Other studies support this trend, of McKinsey the number of economic pessimists doubled in July as in March.

Yet this pessimism doesn’t show up in the sales story told by Walmart and its rivals. Despite all the evidence that high gas and grocery prices are putting pressure on those on the tightest budgets, or that pandemic-weary Americans are now prioritizing vacations over household items, retailer numbers suggest spending remains remarkably robust.

Given everything that’s been thrown at them, including rising mortgage rates, Home Depot’s customers have been “incredibly resilient,” the DIY chain noted when it reported record sales. “Instead of seeing [them] in many cases we see the opposite,” noted Lowe’s, his rival.

Even Target, plagued by inventory issues, is still posting revenue growth. The market leaders are not alone: ​​US retail sales rose more than expected in July after fuel and auto purchases were phased out. Americans get less for their dollars, but they still spend them.

That basket-half-full message has been echoed this earnings season by executives from Visa and Mastercard to General Motors and Starbucks. “Consumer sentiment is all over the map. . . But we have so much excess demand,” said Tesla’s Elon Musk.

It appears that inflation has seriously affected consumer morale, but has not yet affected their actual purchasing behavior to the same extent. “While consumer confidence is now firmly in recessionary territory, consumers are not following their feelings,” Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons wrote last week.

Greg Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, says that if he had seen such weak confidence in the past, he would expect spending to fall by 10 to 15 percent. More than ever, he concludes, we need to look at what consumers do, not what they say.

But why should sentiment have become a less reliable guide to spending? The clearest explanation is what John Leer, chief economist at data group Morning Consult, calls an unprecedented difference between inflation and unemployment. Even as small business optimism scrapes recession-like levelsunemployment remains close to record lows.

The incentive payments that helped employers to retain staff also helped consumers boost their savings. American households have twice as much cash on hand as at the end of 2019, McKinsey noted.

Not all households, of course. Unsurprisingly, if you break down the key numbers, sentiment has fallen furthest among the beef to beans income bracket. Older Americans, who have suffered the worst during the pandemic and know what inflation can do, are also disproportionately pessimistic.

Polls show that Republicans, whose views on the economy during the Trump era were much rosier than Democrats, now have a dramatically darker outlook, and vice versa. And as the country’s partisan divisions sour the mood, so do geopolitical headlines.

Consumers, Leer notes, are more likely to respond to bad news than to good news. Even non-drivers were quick to notice the sudden rise in gasoline costs after Russia invaded Ukraine, for example, while the slow return to pre-invasion prices has not allayed their concerns.

That suggests that even if policymakers can tame inflation, it may not deliver the quick boost to consumer mood that many companies — and the Biden administration — are hoping for. It also recalls that consumer confidence had not recovered from the Covid-19 shock before being tested again by the steepest inflation in decades.

It is becoming clear that the successive blows of the pandemic and inflation have dealt a lasting blow to American economic confidence. Still, low unemployment and high savings indicate that US consumer spending remains more robust than surveys charting their anxious mood would suggest. Still, there are other reasons to worry about a less confident America.

