Antony admits training at Manchester United is ‘very different’ to at Ajax

Manchester United star Antony has admitted training at his new club is “more intense” than he used to be, but he was prepared for the change after “always following the Premier League”.

The former Ajax man got off to a good start with a goal on his United debut in the club’s 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier this month.

It was an important moment for Antony after some doubted his worth following an £86million transfer on the day of the transfer deadline.

Antony has admitted training at Manchester United is ‘very different’ from what he’s used to

The Brazilian winger previously worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax for more than two years

“Training is very different, but I was mentally prepared for it,” Antony said MUTV. “I knew how intense it would be because I’ve always followed the Premier League.”

“I knew how intense the matches were and I prepared and trained a lot to be 100 percent as quickly as possible.”

“The team is part of an excellent squad, so we got to know each other and built a rapport to reach this level and develop our football.

“We get to know each other better every day, game by game, so that this harmony can flow and everything will be fine.”

Antony impressed on his Premier League debut with a goal against Arsenal in United’s 3-1 win

Antony also spoke about his experience in Manchester with his Brazilian teammates. He said: ‘It’s the first few weeks, but I’ve already discovered a few Brazilian restaurants. I went with Casemiro.

‘We are settling in the city. I’m already adjusting well here at the club. The people have made me feel very welcome and I feel at home. We are well in Manchester.

“I am very happy to be with friends and work together here and with the Selecao. It’s a great feeling. It actually makes it easier to get used to, not just with the teammates, but all the other players have given me a warm welcome and this really helped me to adapt.”