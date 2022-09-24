Antonio Valencia urges Man United to sign ‘humble’ Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

Antonio Valencia has urged Manchester United to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo after the Red Devils expressed an interest in the midfielder this summer.

The former United captain has backed his Ecuadorian compatriot to continue taking the Premier League by storm after impressing since joining Brighton in February 2021.

Although Caicedo was initially eased in by former Seagulls manager Graham Potter, he quickly became an integral part of the south coast side and has since attracted plenty of interest in the transfer market.

The 20-year-old flaunted his talents during Brighton’s 4-0 win against Manchester United in May and was equally impressive on the opening day of the season as Erik ten Hag’s side lost 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Valencia, who played for United between 2009 and 2019, told Study football: ‘Hopefully Caicedo can go to a big team in England.

“He is a humble boy; he was born to be great and hopefully he can come to Manchester United.’

Brighton were reluctant to let go of the young midfielder this summer, having already waved goodbye to Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, who left to join Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

Manchester United pursued Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong for most of the summer and turned their attention to Caicedo when the deal collapsed.

The Red Devils were instead able to lure Real Madrid star Casemiro into central midfield in a blockbuster deal worth £60million.