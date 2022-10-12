Antonio Rudiger shows wounds from goal that keep Celtic’s European dream alive

Antonio Rudiger bore the scars of a hard-fought match, but his effort is said to have earned him 20 stitches.

The Real Madrid defender was left in a bloody mess after scoring his side’s equalizer – five minutes into stoppage time – against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Getty Rudiger collided with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin in saving late 1-1 draw

Getty Blood from Rudiger’s head seeped on his shirt after the incident

IG: @toniruediger Rudiger showed fans his large bandage over his head and eye

Claiming reports in Spain Rudiger needed 20 stitches after the main fight with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin and will be assessed for any fractures.

He posted from Real’s plane trip home and wrote on Instagram, “We are alive,” along with a photo of his bandaged head.

In a separate post, he also wrote: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I’m fine – thanks for all your messages.”

However, the 1-1 draw favors Celtic in their bid to qualify for the Europa League.

The Scottish side lost 2-0 at home to RB Leipzig and are out of the Champions League, with goals from Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg sealing their fate.

Celtic have only collected one point from their four group matches, but are four points behind third-seeded Shakhtar, with Celtic hosting the Ukrainian team on October 25.

prickly Klopp hits back at Hamann comments on talkSPORT that Liverpool ‘lack a spark’

from Ex-Man United star Carrick turns down Middlesbrough job after talks

DREAM Mbappe wants to leave PSG and describe Liverpool as ‘only viable transfer option’

angry Man City and Copenhagen suffer VAR chaos as Rodri denied ‘goal of the season contender’

TALENT Almiron now ‘unplayable’ after Grealish joke and teammate greets ‘world class’ Bruno

coach Roy Keane sends clear response to conversation that links him to West Brom manager’s job







Getty Celtic’s Champions League campaign is over for another season

The team that finishes third in the groups will fall into the second league in Europe, but it will be difficult.

Celtic should beat Shakhtar and hope their rivals lose to Leipzig for a third time in game week six, although Ange Postecoglou must also find a way to take at least a point against Real Madrid on November 2 in Bernabeu.

“We just have to keep going,” Postecoglou said. “Regardless of whether we continue [in Europe] or not, we have two more Champions League matches that we want to continue to use as a platform to improve as a football team and improve our players.

“The more they are known at this level, the better equipped we are at this level.”