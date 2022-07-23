Antonio Rudiger launches into a brutal tackle on Eden Hazard in Real Madrid training

Eden Hazard was left screaming in pain after a brutal tackle from team-mate Antonio Rudiger during Real Madrid training.

Footage has surfaced of the reckless challenge with several Los Blancos stars holding their heads in their hands.

Hazard let out an audible scream after Rudiger bumped into him during a rondo, which would have the staff fearing another possible spell on the sidelines for the Belgian winger.

Antonio Rüdiger joined Real Madrid this summer as a free agent after leaving Chelsea

Rudiger joined the European champions as a free agent in the summer after his Chelsea contract expired.

The move has seen the German defender join his former Chelsea teammate Hazard in the Spanish capital.

The pair spent two seasons together at Stamford Bridge, winning the Europa League and the FA Cup before the Belgian left for Bernabeu in 2019.

Hazard has won two La Liga titles and the Champions League since moving from Chelsea three years ago, although he played an extremely limited role in those triumphs.

The 29-year-old made just 18 appearances in Spain’s top flight last season as his time in Madrid was plagued by injuries.

Madrid will hope Hazard does not feel any effects from Rüdiger’s cracking tackle during the training round.

Hazard hopes to play a part in Real Madrid’s upcoming friendly against rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Belgian has not played a single El Clasico game since moving to Madrid.

It is uncertain whether Hazard will be fit to play on Sunday after playing the match on the small side but not completing all of the training.