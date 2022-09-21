Antonio Rudiger bizarrely claims he DELIBERATELY made mistakes while at Chelsea

Eradicating mistakes is key to being an elite defender, but for Antonio Rudiger that doesn’t seem to be the case with the now Real Madrid man revealing he would deliberately make some while playing for Chelsea.

Rudiger swapped the blue of west London for the white of Madrid this summer – leaving the Premier League outfit on a free transfer.

It brought to an end five seasons at Stamford Bridge in which the centre-back won the Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

Antonio Rudiger has revealed he made deliberate mistakes while playing for Chelsea to excite fans and turn up the volume at Stamford Bridge when he felt the crowd was “too quiet”

The Germany international proved a fan favorite at Chelsea but had his eccentric moments in their back line.

And now the 29-year-old has admitted he would deliberately cause chaos by making fouls on the pitch to touch Chelsea fans when he felt they were too quiet during games.

Referring to last season’s dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle in March, in which Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner, Rudiger – who was booked in that game – points to this match as one he was willfully careless i.

“I have to be honest: I deliberately made a few mistakes because it was just too quiet in the stadium for me during this match,” he told the German magazine. Sports 1.

‘I wanted to wake people up with it.’

And while Chelsea supporters may be angered when they read these quotes, Rudiger has revealed that he loved being a source of contention for opposition players.

Speaking about dismantling rivals, Rudiger added: “I like to analyze my opponents and think to myself: ‘Okay, let’s see how they react if I provoke them a bit’.”

‘But it’s not like I pick someone before every game. It happens spontaneously.’

Since leaving Chelsea, Rudiger has made nine appearances for LaLiga and Champions League holders Real Madrid, progressing into the starting line-up.