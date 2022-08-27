Antonio ‘Loco’ Soto III threatens to ‘f***’ the dog of Joshua Morales

<!–

Antonio ‘Loco’ Soto III bizarrely told his opponent Joshua Morales that he would ‘fuck’ his dog during a spirited weigh-in ahead of Saturday night’s fight.

The Americans battle this weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as they take to the ring for one of the most brutal encounters in the sport.

As he faced each other ahead of Saturday’s lightweight fight, Soto III had some choice words for his opponent, including telling his opponent to “take him out” and “f***t” his dog.

“I’m going to knock you out,” he said.

“I’m going to fuck your dog so you know. It’s going to be my damn dog.’

Soto III then tries to throw some more insults at his opponent, as the two fighters had to be separated during their pre-fight weigh-in.

The two fighters will step into the ring without gloves on Saturday night, with things getting spicy during the weigh-in and pre-fight formalities

The bare knuckle championships are holding their 28th event this weekend as they try to bring what has long been a sport from the underworld to the mainstream.

Soto III and Morales are part of a packaged map that includes both male and female fights, as well as fights ranging from welterweight to lightweight.

The event will be co-led by Taylor Starling vs Christine Ferea and John Dodson vs Ryan Benoit.