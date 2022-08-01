Antonio Conte would have ‘zero problem’ extending his Tottenham contract

Antonio Conte would have ‘zero problem’ committing himself to Tottenham Hotspur for the long term if the club continues to make progress – and he would like to see star striker Harry Kane do the same.

The Italian manager led Spurs to Champions League qualifiers last season and the club have recruited well this summer as they want to start and compete for silverware.

And Conte, 53, who has a year left on his current contract, has hinted that he would be open to extending his time at the club.

Antonio Conte would have ‘zero problem’ extending his stay at Tottenham if the team continues to make progress under his management

Spurs finished fourth last season to return to the Champions League

“I have to be honest, in my career the contract was never important,” he said Football.London.

‘I didn’t have to sign contracts for one, two or three years. For the club it can also be a weight.

‘I’m happy, I’m happy. We work very well together. It is not the case that a year’s contract can more or less change the situation.

“We definitely want to keep improving, building something important for this club.

“If the idea stays that way there will be no problems continuing my life at Tottenham because I’m staying good and I like this group of players and I have a good relationship with them.” [managing director, Fabio] Paratics and with [chairman] Daniel Levy.

Conte coaches from the sidelines as Tottenham lost 1-0 to Roma in a friendly on Saturday

“I repeat that I am not a coach who has to sign a contract for money. I do not need that. At the moment I don’t need this. I have to have enthusiasm and passion for this role.’

There has been no transfer speculation about Kane, who has two years left on his current contract this summer, following Tottenham’s fourth-place finish and return to elite European competition.

And Conte added: “The club will certainly want to try to extend the contracts of their best players.

“You know very well that Harry is an important player for us, but I see him very happy. I see him happy.

Conte believes star striker Harry Kane is ‘very happy’ at the club and wants him to stay longer

“His feelings are positive, but at the same time we have to understand that if we want to achieve something important, we have to fight in every game.”

The Spurs closed their preseason with a 1-0 defeat to Roma in a friendly in Haifa, Israel over the weekend and open their Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday.